Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, looks as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center, swaps places with his Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer before talks in Beijing on May 1, 2019. (Pool New/Reuters)

China is threatening to retaliate if President Trump goes through with his threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods this Friday, setting up a new potential escalation in a protracted trade war that was thought to be coming to an end.

The warning late Wednesday — issued as China’s vice premier and chief trade negotiator headed to Washington for trade talks — signaled that Beijing was prepared to raise tariffs on American products in response to Trump’s threats.

“An escalation in trade frictions is not in line with the American or Chinese interests or the interests of the world, and would thus be much to China’s regret,” said a statement by a Commerce Ministry spokesman on its website. “But if the U.S. goes ahead with its tariff measures against China, China will have to resort to necessary countermeasures.”

The two sides had been thought to be close to sealing a deal, with Trump himself last month said they were forging a “monumental” and “epic” deal.

The Trump administration has been pushing China not just to narrow its trade gap with the U.S. but also to institute major reforms on issues include support for state-backed companies and intellectual property rights.

But Trump on Sunday tweeted that China had attempted to renegotiate the almost-completed deal. He threatened to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent on Friday and to levy a new 25 percent fee on the remaining $325 billion of Chinese “untaxed” imports “shortly” if there is no progress toward a trade deal.

This sudden shift sent markets tumbling Monday. They continued to fall Wednesday as investors bet on whether Trump would follow through with his threat and the year-long trade war would rumble on.

