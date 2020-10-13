In the run-up to the address, Beijing has announced new preferential business initiatives for Shenzhen, touting the city’s special role as a trailblazer for new policies. The elevation of Shenzhen’s status comes as Beijing is seeking to rein in Hong Kong, which long had the status of self governance in most of its affairs, but which has become a thorn in Beijing’s side due to the city’s large-scale public protests against China’s tightening control.
Xi is touring Shenzhen, which lies across a river from Hong Kong, to mark the 40th anniversary of the city’s designation as a special economic zone, a key event that helped turn China into an economic powerhouse. Former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping had designated the fishing village a test-bed for international trade and market reforms.
Today, Shenzhen hosts the headquarters of some of China’s most successful companies, including telecoms giant Huawei and Tencent, the country’s top company for social media and gaming.
Shenzhen’s location abutting Hong Kong has also become significant, with mainland military police amassing in Shenzhen last year as pro-democracy protests raged in Hong Kong.
Xi’s announcement could include new steps on a Chinese government initiative known as the Greater Bay Area, a strategic plan to more closely integrate several southern cities, including Hong Kong, to form a regional growth engine to rival Silicon Valley. Many in Hong Kong have expressed concern that the plan could hasten the end of the city’s autonomy, which China had pledged to preserved until 2047.
With many of China’s top export markets subdued by the coronavirus pandemic, the measures to be announced by Xi could accelerate the Chinese economy’s transition toward greater reliance on domestic demand, state media reported.