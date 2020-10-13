In the run-up to the address, Beijing has announced new preferential business initiatives for Shenzhen, touting the city’s special role as a trailblazer for new policies. The elevation of Shenzhen’s status comes as Beijing is seeking to rein in Hong Kong, which long enjoyed self-governance of most of its affairs, but which has become a thorn in Beijing’s side due to the city’s large-scale public protests against China’s tightening control.

Xi is touring Shenzhen, which lies across a river from Hong Kong, to mark the 40th anniversary of the city’s designation as a special economic zone, a key event that helped turn China into an economic powerhouse. Former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping had designated the fishing village a test-bed for international trade and market reforms.

Today, Shenzhen hosts the headquarters of some of China’s most successful companies, including telecoms giant Huawei and Tencent, the country’s top company for social media and gaming.

Shenzhen’s location abutting Hong Kong has also become significant, with mainland military police amassing in Shenzhen last year as pro-democracy protests raged in Hong Kong.

Xi’s announcement could include new steps on a Chinese government initiative known as the Greater Bay Area, a strategic plan to integrate several southern metropolises, including Hong Kong, to form a regional growth engine to rival Silicon Valley.

Mistrust of Beijing and Xi’s leadership is high in Hong Kong, whose semiautonomous status has been compromised by a new national security law that China imposed on the city.

The city’s pro-democracy activists view the Greater Bay Area as a way of eroding the former British colony’s distinct culture, way of life and its economic value to China, neutralizing its advantages as an international hub of trade and finance.

The terms of Hong Kong’s 1997 handover to Chinese sovereignty stipulated that the city would have a a high degree of autonomy until 2047. But since protests flared last year, Beijing has moved rapidly to assert control over Hong Kong. Integrating the city more closely with mainland centers like Zhuhai — the two are now connected by the world’s longest sea crossing — could further erode its autonomy, Hong Kong activists and lawmakers say.