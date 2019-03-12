A ground crew walks near a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane operated by Shanghai Airlines parked on the tarmac at Hongqiao airport in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (AP/AP)

When China became the first country on Monday to order all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes grounded in the wake of the Ethiopian Airlines crash, its aviation regulator sent an unmistakable signal: the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is no longer the only authority in civil aviation worldwide.

After China ordered a dozen carriers to ground their 96 planes — roughly a quarter of all 737 Max in operation globally — authorities in Ethi­o­pia, Singapore, Indonesia, Morocco and Mongolia quickly followed suit, as did carriers in Latin America and South Korea.

Despite the FAA issuing a statement backing the Boeing jet’s airworthiness on Monday, Australia became the latest country to ground the model less 24 hours later, with authorities saying the aircraft would not be allowed to fly to or from the country pending the investigation.

China’s move, which was unprecedented for a government that once took cues from the FAA, was motivated by what Chinese officials said was months of equivocation from U.S. officials and Boeing in response to safety inquiries from China.

The decision from China and a growing number of national authorities could raise the stakes for Boeing and U.S. officials even while the crash investigation in Ethi­o­pia remains in its early stages.



“The differences of opinion will add to the pressure on the FAA to share their reasoning and what they’re proposing to do,” said Andrew Herdman, director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.

Investigations of both the Ethiopia and Indonesia crashes are still ongoing and the FAA announced Monday it now had a team in Ethi­o­pia at the site of the wreckage.

A top Civil Aviation Administration of China (C.A.A.C.) official said Monday that the Chinese asked their counterparts at the FAA as well as Boeing about piloting software and safety issues of the popular new airliner model ever since a Lion Air Flight 610 plunged into the sea off Indonesia in October, but have not received satisfactory answers.

Aviation experts say there is a chance that issues with the 737 Max’s new piloting software, the Manuevering Characteristics Augmentation System (M.C.A.S.), and angle-of-attack sensors may have played a role in both accidents, which occurred less than five months apart. Boeing issued notices to pilots worldwide about the M.C.A.S. after the Lion Air crash but has been criticized for not doing so earlier — or more thoroughly.

“They have had difficulty making a decision, so we took the lead,” C.A.A.C. deputy director Li Jian told reporters in Beijing, referring to the FAA not taking stronger measures about the 737 Max. Li added that the plane’s software may encounter serious problems when coupled with unreliable sensor readings and suggested that this had been happening to Chinese pilots.

“These kinds of situations have already happened many times,” Li said without giving more details, according to state media. China will resume 737 Max flights after it’s been given sufficient safety guarantees from Boeing, he added, but there was the risk now that Chinese pilots “didn’t dare to fly, and weren’t able to fly” the plane.

[Boeing Max 8 will continue to fly in U.S. and Europe even as China, Ethiopia ground it]

The FAA said Monday it stood by the 737 Max’s airworthiness and “has not been provided data to draw any conclusions or take any actions,” including grounding the model. Experts also widely caution that investigators have not drawn parallel links with the Lion Air crash, and China’s move to immediately ground its entire fleet before the Ethiopian investigation had barely started diverged from industry and regulatory norms.

China’s decision may be at least partly politically influenced by trade tensions between the United States and China, said Neil Hansford, an aviation consultant at Strategic Aviation Solutions in Sydney.

Li was asked about trade tensions on Monday and denied that his agency was politically motivated, calling the U.S. trade dispute a “separate matter.”



Hansford, who has spoken to pilot unions about their concerns flying the Boeing plane, said Chinese authorities had ample justification to move first. The FAA has shown reluctance to take tough action against a major American manufacturer, he said.

“It’s not hard to be ahead of the FAA,” Hansford said. “If this had been an Airbus plane, the FAA would’ve been all over it.”

Sohu, a Chinese news portal, quoted a veteran Chinese 737 pilot as saying that Chinese pilots familiar with previous versions of the 737 have been leery of the aircraft’s new automation. After the Lion Air crash, Boeing sent a two-page notice to pilots about the M.C.A.S. system but did not introduce any new training programs, said the pilot, who was identified only by his surname, Huang.

Chen Jianguo, head of technology at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of China, said all Chinese 737 Max pilots were notified about the M.C.A.S. system and its quirks, but only after the Lion Air crash in October.



“Boeing’s fault was that it didn’t add it into the user manual of the pilots [before the Lion Air crash], it didn’t tell the pilots that there was this system,” he told The Washington Post. “After the Lion Air accident, everyone knows about it.”

Herdman of the Asia Pacific airlines association said Boeing may be limited in what information it can convey to international authorities because of protocols governing what manufacturers may say while investigations are in progress.

But authorities that have grounded the planes and those that haven’t were both acting in good faith, he said.

“We’re seeing both forms of decision-making, a more deliberative analytical, measured way and a more reactive, intuitive way,” said Herdman. “We just need to be careful the public doesn’t become unduly alarmed.”

Yang Liu in Beijing, Paul Schemm in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia contributed to this report.

