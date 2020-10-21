BYD Auto Industry Co., a unit of battery producer BYD Ltd., and Hino Motors Ltd. said each would supply 50% of the investment for the company, due to be launched next year, but gave no other financial details.
Vehicles will be sold under the Hino brand starting in the first half of the 2020s, the companies said. They said details of vehicle sizes and where they would be sold still were being decided.
