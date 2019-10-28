Xinhua said the document breached “some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China’s system and capacity for governance.”
China’s economic growth has slid to its lowest level in almost 30 years, pounded by the trade war with the U.S., while Hong Kong anti-government protests show no sign of abating.
