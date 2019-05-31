Miners are seen at the Bayan Obo mine containing rare earth minerals, in Inner Mongolia, China July 16, 2011. Picture taken July 16, 2011. (China Stringer Network/Reuters)

China is threatening to play what it believes to be its trump card in the widening trade war with the United States: rare earths.

China controls about 70 percent of world supply of these critical elements, which possess magnetic properties and are required for the manufacture of everything from missile guidance systems to cellphones to jet engines.

After weeks of thinly veiled threats, Beijing this week openly raised the possibility of withholding rare earths exports to the United States after the Trump administration leveled potentially crippling sanctions against the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

The bilateral moves, taken together, are reinforcing a sense in both capitals that the world's two largest economies are destined to unwind a system of mutual economic dependency built over the last three decades, analysts say.



Trump’s executive order this month abruptly deprived the Shenzhen company access to operating systems and cutting-edge semiconductors, prompting China to accelerate efforts to build homegrown alternatives to Google and Intel.



Likewise, the Chinese threat to cut off supply of rare earths is encouraging the United States to ramp up domestic production and source supplies from elsewhere. Although China dominates the export of rare earths, natural deposits are actually spread around the world, and some elements are as commonly found as copper.

There are 17 of these elements, with exotic names like cerium, yttrium and lanthanum and they are found in magnets, alloys and fuel cells

Analysts say China’s threat is credible because it could take years for the United States to ramp up rare earths production after the domestic industry practically disappeared in the 1990s. Roughly 80 percent of U.S. imports come from China, according to the United States Geological Survey.

“A trump card countermeasure would hit hard, take effect fast, and be something where China has a great say globally — that's why threatening a rare earths ban makes perfect sense,” said Yao Xinchao, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing. “There is no way we back down right now, especially considering that Huawei has fallen victim to U.S. bullying.”



The Department of Defense is now seeking new federal funds to boost domestic producers and wean off dependence on China, Reuters reported Thursday.



The comments from Pentagon officials came shortly after a minister from China’s top economic planning body warned Washington it would be “unacceptable” for any country to “contain and suppress China's development using products made by China-exported rare earths.”

The mutual escalations are “a signal to the rest of the world that you need to reassess your critical supply chains,” said Fraser Howie, an independent analyst and author of “Red Capitalism.”

The Chinese rare earths threat will likely only reinforce the position of trade hawks in Washington who argue that “we need to decouple, we need to unwind 20 or 30 years of global supply chains with China as the nexus,” Howie said.



China's share of production has fallen from more than 90 percent a decade ago to about 70 percent today, according to USGS data.

China used rare earths supply as leverage once before, in 2010, against Japan during a maritime dispute. Over the past decade, Australian miners have begun to enter the market, chipping away at China's dominance.

As of 2018, the top three rare earths producers were China at 120,000 metric tons, followed by Australia at 20,000 metric tons and the United States at 15,000, USGS figures show.



The drumbeat from Beijing has grown louder — and clearer — after Chinese leader Xi Jinping was pictured last week on state television visiting a rare earth production facility in southern China with his top trade negotiator Liu He.



The People's Daily, the Communist Party's official mouthpiece, followed up with a stark commentary on rare earths exports this week that carried a warning for the United States: “Don’t say we didn’t warn you.”

That commentary surprised China experts because the People’s Daily, which often signals official positions with subtly codified language, uses that phrase sparingly: it famously appeared before China launched border attacks against India in 1962 and Vietnam in 1979.

Despite the bellicose parallels, the recent commentary did not bear the hallmark of an editorial that was issued from the highest level of the Communist leadership, noted Bill Bishop, the editor of the Sinicism newsletter.



