In this video image taken from March 28, 2018, by China's CCTV, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing, China. (AP/AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Pyongyang for the first time on Thursday, marking a diplomatic victory for the isolated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after denuclearization talks with President Trump collapsed dramatically in February.



Xi’s visit would mark the first trip by a Chinese leader to North Korea in 14 years after Xi’s predecessor, Hu Jintao, met with Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang in 2005. China is North Korea’s only ally.



Xi’s visit, which comes at Kim’s invitation, will take place Thursday and Friday, state media in both countries reported simultaneously on Monday.

Xi and Kim will meet at a time when both leaders are locked in standoffs with Washington over trade and denuclearization, respectively. Before the trade war between the world’s two largest economic powers turned acrimonious in the past year, Trump said he was pressing Xi to help pressure Kim into abandoning his nuclear and missile programs.



The U.S.-China relationship has soured significantly in the last six months, with no resolution to the countries’ sprawling trade and technology conflicts in sight.



After his scheduled North Korea trip, Xi could sit down with Trump at a Group of 20 summit later this month in Japan, but officials in both countries have not confirmed any scheduled meeting.



