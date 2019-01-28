Li Wenzu, the wife of imprisoned lawyer Wang Quanzhang, speaks during an interview at her home in Beijing on January 28, 2019. (Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images)

A Chinese court sentenced on Monday one of the country’s most prominent rights defense lawyers to 4 ½ years imprisonment, capping a years-long campaign by the government to shatter a burgeoning civil rights movement that challenged its authority.

Wang Quanzhang was found guilty of subversion of state power, a court in Tianjin said, in what was a relatively light sentence for a figure who played an early role in training grass roots lawyers and activists to wield the law — and perhaps more worryingly for authorities, social media — in their duels with officials over land seizures, police brutality and the prosecution of banned religious groups.

Wang was the last lawyer to be tried as part of an Chinese government crackdown that began on July 9, 2015 with the simultaneous arrest of more than 200 lawyers and activists countrywide. The “709” crackdown, as it became known referring to the date, removed an irritant for the ruling Communist Party but also devastated China’s legal profession and rolled back what progress the country had made toward rule of law and judicial independence, international experts said.

Wang’s sentence also wound down a saga that’s been a source of international scrutiny and headache for the Chinese leadership. The announcement came suddenly on Monday, as many in the country were closing shop for the Lunar New Year period; authorities had previously timed Wang’s closed-door trial for the day after Christmas in December.

Since 2015, United Nations committees and Western leaders including German President Angela Merkel have repeatedly raised the detained lawyers’ cases during visits with Chinese officials, while several of the lawyers’ wives have attracted international recognition for their advocacy on behalf of their husbands

In a statement Monday, Wang’s wife Li Wenzu said her husband was innocent and criticized the authorities.

“Their arrest, torture, prosecution and sentencing of Wang Quanzhang and the 709 lawyers and citizens were all in violation of Chinese law,” Li said.

[China holds a secret trial for a rights lawyer after 3 years in detention. It backfired.]

Beginning in 2009, Wang was part of a legal aid network that taught barefoot lawyers and activists across the country how to sue local officials and rally the public for their causes. The government indictment against Wang shows authorities were particularly incensed by his group’s use of social media and the fact that his associates received training and funding from foreign sources, namely the Swedish activist Peter Dahlin, who was himself held and interrogated in 2015.



Since popular revolutions spread through the Arab world in 2011, China’s stability-obsessed leaders have been particularly sensitive to dissent on social media and warned about foreign forces infiltrating China to undermine their rule.

Aside from Wang, Zhou Shifeng, the founder of the well-known Beijing law firm where Wang worked, was sentenced to seven years. Hu Shigen, an activist that worked with the group, received 7 ½ . A blogger linked with the movement who lampooned Chinese officials on the Internet, Wu Gan, received eight years in December 2017.

Wang could be eligible for release in one year because he has been detained since mid-2015. He has not been granted access to his family or his appointed lawyers in the intervening time.

Wang was tried in a closed-door hearing on Dec. 26, but the session ended unusually without a verdict after word emerged that Wang had dismissed his government-appointed lawyer at the start of the proceedings. It’s not clear how a judgment was reached or why. Wang’s sentence was announced Monday on the court’s website in a one-sentence statement that did not provide details or judicial reasoning.

Experts on law and human rights in China say Wang’s case is a reminder of how the rule of law has regressed markedly in less than a decade. Among those who were caught in the 709 dragnet, many were disbarred. A legal movement that briefly flourished in the 1980s as China opened up has been snubbed out.

“What we are seeing now, without pretense, is how Xi Jinping has weaponized the law,” Michael Caster, an Asia-based researcher specializing in Chinese human rights and law, said by email. “Arbitrary and secret detention, widespread throughout the 709 crackdown, has been institutionalized in domestic laws and regulations, and the legal profession has been increasingly hollowed out through the arbitrary revocation of lawyers’ licenses and the threat of disappearance.”

Read more:

Opinion: We don’t even know if this heroic Chinese lawyer is alive or dead



A Chinese dissident takes on the dictatorship — and pays the price



When a Chinese prosecutor says they ‘without a doubt’ broke the law

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news