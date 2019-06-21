This Thursday, June 20, 2019, photo shows a Vienna International Hotel in Sanya city in southern China’s Hainan province. The hotel chain is amongst 84 names listed by the Civil Affairs Department in Hainan whose names are in need to be “cleaned up” due to various reasons including “worship and have blind faith in foreign things.” China is cracking down on “foreign” names under a new campaign, stirring controversy amid a government-backed tide of rising nationalistic sentiment. (Chinatopix via AP) (Associated Press)

BEIJING — The Manhattan neighborhood, Venice Garden, the Vienna hotel chain. To the ears of the Chinese government, the names are too foreign-sounding and must go.

Provinces and cities across China have been issuing notices pressuring private and public officials to rename businesses, bridges and neighborhoods, reflecting renewed efforts by President Xi Jinping’s government to “sinicize” China.

The move came to light after Vienna Hotels, which operates 2,500 properties in China, fought back on social media this week, and other users jumped in to ridicule the move.

China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs confirmed Friday that the campaign is underway, but said that some local governments are not implementing the new rule accurately. It maintained though that foreign names have an ugly social influence that needs to be cleaned up.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.