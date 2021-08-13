Between the pandemic and worsening U.S.-China relations, the gleam of an American education is dimming in the world’s most populous country. Feng, 19, is only one of a large cohort of Chinese students who is choosing not to study in the United States despite having prepared for years to do so. An 18-year-old from Sichuan province turned down an offer from his dream school, the College of William & Mary, for a university in Hong Kong. A 23-year-old graduate student gave up spots at four U.S. colleges, enrolling at a university in the Netherlands.