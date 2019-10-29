Separately, a mine roof in southern Guangxi’s Zhuang Autonomous Region collapsed Monday evening, killing two people and trapping nine others, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
The accident occurred in a 3.7-kilometer (2.3-mile) -deep shaft at an ore field in Daping Village. High temperatures and poor air quality inside the mine have made rescue work for the trapped miners more difficult, Xinhua said.
