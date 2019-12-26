Several people were still reported missing on Thursday, according to disaster management officials.
Phanfone weakened slightly on its way toward the South China Sea with maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
It was expected to leave Philippine territory by Saturday.
