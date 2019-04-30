BEIJING — In a story April 25, The Associated Press reported that China had complained about a French ship entering Chinese territorial waters. China’s claim that the location in the Taiwan Strait was in Chinese territorial waters is based on a more ambiguous boundary than defined by international treaty, in part because of China’s claim that Taiwan is its own territory.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.