NONTHABURI, Thailand — The families of two Myanmar migrant workers sentenced to death for the brutal murders of two British tourists in Thailand in 2014 have appealed to the Thai king to spare their lives.

The mothers of Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo, accompanied by lawyers and a senior diplomat from Myanmar’s embassy in Thailand, submitted an official petition for clemency Thursday at Bang Kwang prison on the outskirts of Bangkok, where the two men are being held.