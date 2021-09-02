“The U.S. side hopes climate change cooperation can be an oasis in China-U.S. relations,” Wang said, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry late Wednesday. “But if the oasis is surrounded by desert, sooner or later the oasis will also become desert,” he said, stressing that the Chinese side had “shown its sincerity” with officials undergoing two-weeks of quarantine so they could meet Kerry.
Wang’s comments linking climate change with other diplomatic issues in the increasingly fraught U.S.-China relationship come at a time when cooperation between the world’s two largest emitters of carbon dioxide is paramount. The talks are taking place ahead of the United Nations climate change conference, COP26, to be held in Scotland in November, when nations will try to agree on cuts to carbon emissions.
Kerry in July called on China to reach peak emissions earlier than its current target of 2030. Without dramatic reductions by China, Kerry said the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius would be “essentially impossible.”
China, which has pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2060, has pushed back against such pressure, arguing that it is still a developing country and should not be held to the same standards as developed nations. Xie Zhenhua, China’s top climate envoy, said at an online webinar last month that China would soon release updated plans on reducing emissions.
Flooding devastated parts of China over the summer, with dozens killed in central Henan province.
Kerry’s trip to Tianjin is the third visit to China by a senior Biden administration official. As part of a campaign to isolate climate change from other points of diplomatic tension, Kerry has held more than a dozen talks with Xie, even as ties between the two countries have deteriorated as they clash over human rights, technology and trade, the South China Sea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Observers say Wang Yi’s warning, in line with increasingly muscular posturing by Chinese diplomats over the past few years, may be an effort to ensure that China is not seen as bowing to the United States.
“China will want to make clear that whatever it will do, it is not because of U.S. pressure,” said Li Shuo, energy policy officer at Greenpeace.
“The thing that both sides need to understand is, it is the planet that is at stake. If they don’t work to move climate ambition forward, then everything will become desert.”
At a daily briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin acknowledged that China and the United States have differences on some issues.
“In the meantime, we share common interests in a range of areas such as climate change,” he said, adding that both sides should “maintain communication on the basis of mutual respect.”