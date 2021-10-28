“Everyone is paying attention to the peaking target before 2030, but in my view it may not be possible to give a clear number now, because there is still a certain amount of uncertainty about China’s economic growth in the future,” said Zhang Da, an associate professor at the Institute of Energy, Environment and Economy at Tsinghua University, which advised the government on parts of its plan. “We don’t know exactly how much the economy will grow and how much energy is needed to support the growth.”