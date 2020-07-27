The ministry also reported 57 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,838.
An increased number of recent transmissions have been linked to work places such as offices and factories.
The chief of the National COVID-19 Mitigation Task Force, Doni Monardo, says the government is still unable to predict the pandemic’s peak.
“I also don’t know when the peak will come. Seeing fluctuating developments, there are areas that have decreased cases, some have increased,” he said.
