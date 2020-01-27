The U.S. military command in Kabul did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the governor of Ghazni province, confirmed the crash but said he could not identify the type of plane except to say that “the aircraft belonged to a foreign company and all of the passengers on board were non-Afghans,” he told The Washington Post in a WhatsApp audio message.

Ahmad Khan Seerat, Ghazni police spokesman, said Afghan Special Forces were dispatched to the scene of the crash.

Despite initial reports that the aircraft might be a passenger plane, a spokesman for the Afghan Transportation Ministry, Ali Sena Saeed, said no civil aircraft in Afghanistan crashed Monday.

Ghazni is a particularly volatile province in Afghanistan, with Taliban forces controlling or contesting several of its districts. In 2018, a Taliban-claimed roadside bomb in Ghazni killed three American troops.

The conflict in Afghanistan has intensified in recent months as U.S. and Taliban negotiators have sought to reach an agreement on a peace deal that would allow for the withdrawal of thousands of U.S. troops from the country.

There are around 13,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, according to the American military command in Kabul.

U.S. negotiators are asking the Taliban for a reduction in violence before peace talks can formally resume. Taliban leadership has submitted a violence reduction proposal, but talks remain stalled.