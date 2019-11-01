But on Friday she acknowledged she could not stand in the way of the shift.

“We are not going to obstruct the decision made by the IOC,” Koike said, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Temperatures in Tokyo in July and August, when the Games will be held, regularly exceed 86 degrees Fahrenheit, with high humidity adding to the health risks for athletes. Last month, the IOC abruptly decided to shift the races 500 miles north to Sapporo, where daytime temperatures are often about 10 degrees cooler.

The IOC said it took the decision after President Thomas Bach saw television scenes of marathon runners collapsing in extreme heat at the world track and field championships last month in Doha, Qatar.

The dispute had risked creating a bitter mood in the run-up to the Games, with Koike arguing a successful Tokyo Olympics depended on trust between the host city and the IOC. It came to a head during this week’s visit by an IOC delegation led by John Coates, the head of its Coordination Commission.

But the central government and Games organizers said they were grateful it had now been resolved.

“I pay a great respect from the bottom of my heart to Governor Koike, who had made a tough decision,” said Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee. “I hope to see the Olympics being held with all of us becoming one team.”

Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto and the IOC’s Coates also expressed their thanks to Koike for the decision, and for putting the health of athletes first.

As concerns mounted over the heat, the IOC initially decided last year to move up the start time for the marathon to 6 a.m. and race walks to 5:30 a.m. but then concluded this wasn’t good enough.

Both Tokyo and the IOC had sidestepped concerns about Tokyo’s high summer temperatures when bidding for and awarding the Games to the Japanese capital in 2013.

Tokyo’s bid boasted of “many days of mild and sunny weather” ideal for athletes to perform at their best, while the IOC noted it had selected the city for “climatic reasons.”

The real reason for holding the Games in the summer, experts say, is not the climate but money: It is the most profitable time, to fit in with the demands of U.S. and global television broadcasters.