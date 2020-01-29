Beijing has shut down schools indefinitely as the virus continues to rage through the country with another 1,000 cases reported Thursday.

Foreign evacuees from Wuhan are starting to arrive in their home countries or temporary screening areas where they are being monitored, including charter flights for Japanese and American citizens.

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that China had agreed to allow global health experts into the country and a top U.S. health official he had offered to send a team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to China to help with the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s what we know:

● The death toll has risen to 132 in China, with more than 5,974 confirmed cases of infection as of Wednesday morning local time — a day-over-day increase of more than 1,000. Other countries in the region also are reporting more people infected — nearly all of them tourists from China.

● North Korea is calling the fight against the coronavirus a matter of “national existence” amid fears over what an outbreak would do to a country with a rudimentary health infrastructure and a malnourished population.

● The UAE has reported its first case — the first in the Middle East — of a family traveling from Wuhan. Germany reported three new cases late Tuesday, while Thailand confirmed six more.

● Infections have also been confirmed in France, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Canada and Sri Lanka. We’re mapping the spread here.