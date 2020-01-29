● The death toll has risen to 132 in China, with more than 5,974 confirmed cases of infection as of Wednesday morning local time — a day-over-day increase of more than 1,000. Other countries in the region also are reporting more people infected — nearly all of them tourists from China.
● North Korea is calling the fight against the coronavirus a matter of “national existence” amid fears over what an outbreak would do to a country with a rudimentary health infrastructure and a malnourished population.
● The UAE has reported its first case — the first in the Middle East — of a family traveling from Wuhan. Germany reported three new cases late Tuesday, while Thailand confirmed six more.
● Infections have also been confirmed in France, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Canada and Sri Lanka. We’re mapping the spread here.
Plane carrying American evacuees from Wuhan lands in Alaska
HONG KONG — A plane carrying as many as 240 American evacuees from the Chinese city of Wuhan has landed in the United States.
The U.S. government chartered the aircraft to retrieve American diplomats and others from the central Chinese city that is at the heart of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
The plane made a refueling stop in Alaska, where the passengers would undergo health screening, and would then head for southern California, the Associated Press reported. The aircraft is expected to land at March Air Reserve Base in California’s Riverside County, instead of at Ontario International Airport as originally planned.
The report cited Ontario airport commissioner Curt Hagman as saying the State Department had decided to divert the flight to the air base.
Beijing shuts universities and schools indefinitely as China virus fears mount
TOKYO — Beijing’s municipal government has indefinitely postponed the reopening of universities, schools and kindergartens as a precaution against the deadly coronavirus.
The school holiday was already extended for two weeks until Feb. 17, but the start of the spring semester has now been put off indefinitely, the government said.
Similar measures are being taken all over the country after the Ministry of Education issued instructions on Monday to postpone the new semester, saying that a new start time should be decided by local education departments in coordination with the local Communist Party and government.
“Schools of all kinds should strengthen the guidance for students’ study and life during the winter vacation, and require that they do not go out at home, do not party, do not organize and participate in concentrated activities,” the Ministry of Education said.
Leading international schools in the capital followed suit, with the French International School of Beijing telling parents it had received instructions “asking all students and school staff to remain confined to their homes in Beijing until further notice.”
The International School of Beijing said it did not expect to reopen on Feb. 17 and the campus would need to remain closed for a longer period.
“We expect that upon returning to Beijing all students and employees will need to complete a 14-day travel quarantine period before returning to school,” it said.
The Western Academy of Beijing issued similar instructions.
“Today we have received a new notice from the Beijing Municipal Education Commission (BMEC) announcing that the reopening of school campuses and start of regular school activities shall now be determined by them,” it told parents. “This means that our online learning will continue beyond February 17, the same as Chinese kindergartens, schools, and universities.”
Coronavirus outbreak spreads to the Middle East
HONG KONG — The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday confirmed the first cases of the new coronavirus in the Middle East, according to reports.
The virus was detected among a family that arrived from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak, the state-run WAM news agency reported, citing a Health Ministry statement. It was not immediately clear how many people had been diagnosed.
The UAE is a major travel hub and is home to Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest international airport by passenger traffic, as well as long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad.
Four Japanese evacuees taken to hospital for coronavirus checks
TOKYO — Four Japanese citizens who arrived in Tokyo from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan on Wednesday showed symptoms of coughing and/or fever and have been admitted to hospital for further checks, officials said.
The three men and one woman were taken to a hospital in the capital specializing in infectious diseases, traveling in separate ambulances, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. They were among 206 Japanese citizens who arrived back in the country on Wednesday as the evacuation of foreigners from the Chinese city at the center of the epidemic got underway.
At Tokyo’s Haneda airport, Takeo Aoyama, an employee at a Nippon Steel subsidiary in Wuhan, told reporters he was relieved to return home, the Associated Press reported.
“We were feeling increasingly uneasy as the situation developed so rapidly and we were still in the city,” Aoyama said, his voice muffled by a white surgical mask.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that around 650 Japanese citizens living in the central province of Hubei had asked to return to Japan, adding that the government was making arrangements to lay on additional charter flights.
North Korea calls fight against coronavirus a matter of ‘national existence’
TOKYO — North Korea’s ruling party newspaper called the fight against coronavirus a matter of national existence on Wednesday, as concerns rise that the nation’s rudimentary health care system would not be able to cope with a serious outbreak of the disease.
North Korea banned foreign tourists from entering the country last week, and tightened those controls this week by issuing instructions that any foreigner entering the country, including diplomats and aid workers, would be quarantined for a month, in “international class” hotels under medical supervision.
“All party organizations should regard efforts of blocking the spread of the new coronavirus as an important political matter that has to do with national existence and strengthen political activity,” the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, said, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.
The paper also urged party organizations to make “active efforts” toward medical supervision, diagnosis, and research and development on treatments for the virus.
The measures mirror steps taken by the country during the 2002-3 outbreak of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). During the ebola outbreak in Africa in 2014, entry requirements were even stricter, with anyone entering the country, including North Korean nationals and regime officials, held in quarantine for 21 days.
The latest measures will be a blow to North Korea’s struggling economy, which had been relying in part on a big influx of Chinese tourists since last year to relieve the pain of international sanctions.
Two college basketball games postponed after Miami (Ohio) students tested for coronavirus
WASHINGTON — Officials at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, have called off two college basketball games after administrators announced two students who had recently traveled to China were being tested for coronavirus.
One of the students visited the campus health center on Monday and exhibited flulike symptoms, prompting staff to test him and his travel companion, a university statement said. The two students are now isolated in their off-campus residences while they await their test results from the CDC.
The school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams were set to face Central Michigan and Western Michigan, respectively, over the next two days, but the athletic department announced on Tuesday that those games would be postponed.
The statement was vague and did not mention why the games were being rescheduled, saying only that Miami’s opponents had asked for the change. But Central Michigan’s athletic director, Michael Alford, confirmed it was a coronavirus-related precaution.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is always a top priority and, out of abundance of caution, it was decided to cancel tonight’s men’s basketball game,” Alford said in a statement. “I appreciate the diligence that the staff at Miami have shown and this serves as a reminder of how serious these issues are.”
One of the students tested was an international student, the school statement said. The university, a public institution in southwest Ohio, has about 25,000 students enrolled at four campuses. More than 80 percent of its 3,000 international students are from China.
Spring semester classes began on Monday, after a month-and-a-half-long break and winter term when many students traveled abroad. As news of the outbreak spread, the university contacted students to ask about their travels, Jayne Brownell, the vice president for student life, said at a Tuesday news conference.
“We are following all of those CDC and Department of Health guidelines,” Brownell said. “We are in touch multiple times a day.”
White House warns airlines ban of all China-U.S. flights possible
WASHINGTON — The White House on Tuesday warned airlines that it may suspend all China-U.S. flights if the coronavirus outbreak become a bigger public health threat to the United States.
In a meeting with airline executives Tuesday afternoon, White House officials said they are not banning flights just yet, but said the U.S. government will assess the situation daily, leaving open the possibility of a ban on all flights from China, people familiar with the meeting said.
Airlines in recent days have already canceled hundreds of flights scheduled from China’s Wuhan International Airport, giving U.S. health officials a brief respite as they focused on the logistics of rerouting U.S.-bound travelers from the region to one of five airports for special screening.
Travelers are being funneled to airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, where they are being screened for the virus. If cleared, they are allowed to continue to their final destination, officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The State Department has issued a Level 4 advisory for Wuhan, meaning “no American should travel to Wuhan while this virus continues to have impact,” Vice President Pence said Monday. Later Monday, the State Department issued a Level 3 travel advisory for all of China, urging Americans to reconsider or postpone travel to any part of the country.
Public health officials continue to say the coronavirus poses a low risk to the American public, but say the enhanced screenings at airports are part of “proactive preparedness precautions.”
Officials familiar with Tuesday’s meeting with the airline executives said the White House made clear any decision to ban flights will be based on public health.
Charter plane with more than 200 evacuated Japanese citizens lands in Tokyo
TOKYO — A charter plane carrying 206 Japanese from the Chinese city of Wuhan arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Wednesday morning, as the evacuation of foreign nationals from the coronavirus-hit city gets underway.
Television reports said two of the passengers are suffering from cough and/or a fever, and video showed more than a dozen ambulances lined up outside the airport.
Japanese officials say any passengers showing symptoms will be taken directly to a hospital specializing in infectious diseases, while the rest will be taken to another hospital and tested for signs of the virus.
The second group will then be allowed to go home but urged not to venture outdoors for two weeks during the incubation period of the virus, with health officials visiting them on a daily basis to monitor their condition.
But on social media and comments sections of news reports, many people asked why the rest of the group is not also being isolated.
“It’s really hard to understand why they do not isolate the returnees for two weeks,” one person commented. “If some are already coughing and feverish, are not the other 200 plus people who are with them subject to infection? Are they allow to go home without isolation? What about their family members? What about their school or workplace?”
Officials say more than 650 Japanese citizens have asked to be evacuated from the central province of Hubei, and other flights will be laid on as soon as possible.