WASHINGTON — Officials at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, have called off two college basketball games after administrators announced two students who had recently traveled to China were being tested for coronavirus.

One of the students visited the campus health center on Monday and exhibited flulike symptoms, prompting staff to test him and his travel companion, a university statement said. The two students are now isolated in their off-campus residences while they await their test results from the CDC.

The school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams were set to face Central Michigan and Western Michigan, respectively, over the next two days, but the athletic department announced on Tuesday that those games would be postponed.

The statement was vague and did not mention why the games were being rescheduled, saying only that Miami’s opponents had asked for the change. But Central Michigan’s athletic director, Michael Alford, confirmed it was a coronavirus-related precaution.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is always a top priority and, out of abundance of caution, it was decided to cancel tonight’s men’s basketball game,” Alford said in a statement. “I appreciate the diligence that the staff at Miami have shown and this serves as a reminder of how serious these issues are.”

One of the students tested was an international student, the school statement said. The university, a public institution in southwest Ohio, has about 25,000 students enrolled at four campuses. More than 80 percent of its 3,000 international students are from China.

Spring semester classes began on Monday, after a month-and-a-half-long break and winter term when many students traveled abroad. As news of the outbreak spread, the university contacted students to ask about their travels, Jayne Brownell, the vice president for student life, said at a Tuesday news conference.