The numbers of infected people in mainland China once again rose sharply, with 65 new deaths and 3,887 cases reported on Tuesday alone, authorities said Wednesday morning. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in China to 24,324, with more than 3,000 in critical condition. The increase once again represented the biggest jump since the National Health Commission began releasing statistics and continues the trend of larger increases in cases confirmed every day of the outbreak. China has reported 490 deaths, and two others have succumbed from the illness, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

●A cruise ship denied entry into Taiwan was forced to return to Hong Kong on Wednesday morning, where it docked. Three passengers from a prior sailing of the cruise ship in January were confirmed to have the virus, and its current passengers are undergoing health checks before they can disembark.

●Chinese Internet has exploded with memes and messages of support for those in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, as a lockdown on the city nears its two week point.

●Emergency services in Hong Kong’s government hospitals have been affected as a medical workers strike widened and intensified. Medical workers are hoping their action will push the government to shut down all of Hong Kong’s border crossings with mainland China. Hong Kong is still experiencing widespread shortages of surgical masks, alcohol-based sanitizer and other necessities.

●More Americans were evacuated from Wuhan on charter flights, what many of them describe as a frustrating experience rife with delays and difficulties.