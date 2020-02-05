●A cruise ship denied entry into Taiwan was forced to return to Hong Kong on Wednesday morning, where it docked. Three passengers from a prior sailing of the cruise ship in January were confirmed to have the virus, and its current passengers are undergoing health checks before they can disembark.
●Chinese Internet has exploded with memes and messages of support for those in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, as a lockdown on the city nears its two week point.
●Emergency services in Hong Kong’s government hospitals have been affected as a medical workers strike widened and intensified. Medical workers are hoping their action will push the government to shut down all of Hong Kong’s border crossings with mainland China. Hong Kong is still experiencing widespread shortages of surgical masks, alcohol-based sanitizer and other necessities.
●More Americans were evacuated from Wuhan on charter flights, what many of them describe as a frustrating experience rife with delays and difficulties.
Residents in one Wuhan neighborhood may have contracted coronavirus after potluck banquet
BEIJING — A number of mostly elderly residents in Wuhan’s Baibuting neighborhood are running a fever two weeks after a controversial potluck banquet attended by over 40,000 families in the same region, which some say should not have gone ahead.
Baibuting, located on the northern bank of the Yangtze River, covers four square kilometers and is home to some 130,000 residents. On Jan. 18, more than 40,000 families gathered to “share 13,985 homemade dishes, eating while chatting” to celebrate the Spring Festival, the government-run Chutian Metro Daily reported on its front page.
The massive potluck dinner is an annual event launched by the city 20 years ago.
In a Jan. 21 interview with state broadcaster China Central Television, Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang said that they proceeded with the event based on the judgment that “we thought there were only limited human-to-human transmissions … and lacked alertness about this whole matter.” A similar report about this neighborhood by Beijing News have been deleted by censors on Wednesday.
Caixin magazine reported that at least 57 buildings — with typically 14 households per building — in the area have since been marked as a “fever building” on the entrance gate.
“It hasn’t affected us much despite having been listed as a fever building. We normally don’t go out, and only occasionally go downstairs to shop some groceries,” Caixin quoted a resident as saying. Another resident confirmed that patients running a fever had attended the potluck banquet.
“Local civil servants come regularly to deliver meals for the quarantined families in our building. There are two families said to be under observation and quarantine because of fever. They are all elderly and seemed to have attended the potluck dinner,” the resident said.
South Korea virus cases rise in people who haven’t visited China
SEOUL — The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea rose to 18 on Wednesday, with a rise in infections among those have not recently visited China.
Three South Koreans newly diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday and Wednesday included a business traveler to Singapore, a tourist who visited Thailand and her daughter who is presumed to have caught it off her in South Korea, according to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The data suggests the transmission of the virus is now occurring outside the China epicenter.
“Patients coming from Southeast Asia have been reported recently, ” KCDC director Jung Eun-kyeong said late Wednesday, urging doctors to “conduct coronavirus tests on patients without China travel history,” if necessary.
Earlier on Wednesday, vice health minister Kim Gang-lip acknowledged the need to actively examine travelers from places other than China, but said the limited availability of test kits for the novel coronavirus makes it hard.
Half of 18 confirmed patients of the virus in South Korea had recently returned from Wuhan, while the other half are believed to have contracted the virus outside China, including South Korea, Japan and Thailand.
“Following measures to curb entry of infected people from outside, the next step is to contain local transmissions,” said Lee Jae-gab, expert of infectious diseases at South Korea’s Hallym University. At a forum in Seoul on Wednesday, Lee called for emergency measures to stop the virus spreading in local communities before it’s “too late.”
According to the KCDC, six patients have been diagnosed with the virus after coming in contact with infected people in South Korea, raising fears about people-to-people transmission within the country.
Vietnam joins China in rush to build new hospital facilities that can treat coronavirus patients
HONG KONG — Vietnamese authorities in Ho Chi Minh City are rushing to build an $11 million field hospital with specific facilities to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, local media reported.
Work on the facility has already begun, the reports said, and it is expected to be completed by mid-February. The field hospital will have facilities that will allow for both quarantine and treatment of patients suspected of having the virus.
Vietnam, which shares a long border with China, has 10 reported cases of the disease so far, three of them in Ho Chi Minh City. Over a thousand more returnees from China have been placed under military quarantine to prevent the spread of the disease.
The director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, according to the Vietnam Express, said that move was to ensure that if the number of suspected or confirmed cases exceed 500, a facility would be prepared to handle the situation. No hospital currently under the department, he said, can handle more than 500 cases at a
In China’s virus-hit heartland, fear and loathing on the road to Wuhan
JIUJIANG, China — People living in the adjoining provinces of Hubei and Jiangxi in central China have long been linked by trade, culture and blood — but in the current health crisis, their lives have been upended.
At Jiujiang city, a bridge over the Yangtze River that connects the two provinces symbolizes the sudden isolation imposed over Hubei, the province at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak.
Since Jan. 24, the once-busy bridge has been shut as part of the unprecedented Chinese effort to contain the epidemic. Eighteen police officers guard the bridge on each shift, while a loudspeaker warns that “Hubei residents and vehicles are prohibited” from entry.
For a lucky few who have the right paperwork and appear healthy, the bridge is in fact a rare escape hatch. For Hubei residents locked on the outside and trying to get home, it’s a passage into a surreal confinement that will last weeks, if not months.
But fear and mistrust now plague the region as people shun those from Hubei, fearing the spread of disease.
Read more here: Fear and loathing on the road to Wuhan
Hong Kong medical workers escalate strike, as city continues to face widespread shortages of protective supplies
HONG KONG — Medical workers in Hong Kong continued their strike action on Wednesday, disrupting emergency services at government hospitals, a move that they hope will pressure the beleaguered government into completely shutting the border with mainland China.
“We feel so sorry for the patients,” said Winne Yu, the head of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, a pro-democracy union formed late last year in the wake of political unrest in the city. “But I have to emphasize again, this is the government’s responsibility and the government’s fault.”
The union has also demanded that the government ensure a steady supply of surgical masks. Despite pledges from the government, a widespread shortage of masks — along with other protective items like alcohol-based hand sanitizer and antibacterial soap — has been reported throughout Hong Kong. According to the South China Morning Posts, tens of thousands waited in line overnight after a company said it would release supplies of masks.
In a statement, the medical workers union noted that “locally-infected cases are steadily increasing.” Hong Kong now has 18 confirmed cases of the virus, and the three new confirmed cases involved patients who contracted the disease locally, and had not traveled to mainland China. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has declined to meet representatives of the union.
Thousands of people continue to arrive from mainland China into Hong Kong, which has its own immigration system, despite the government’s move to dramatically reduce the number of crossings between the two places.
“We are dangerously close to a massive community outbreak comparable to SARS,” the statement said. “The members of the [union] are willing to risk their career and financial income to convince the government into closure of our border, and to put the lives of the citizens of Hong Kong at the highest priority. Yet, the government’s refusal to listen to the voices of the people is deeply angering and heartbreaking to us.”
It noted that more sectors could join the strike, raising the possibility of a broader general strike in Hong Kong. Before the outbreak, the Chinese territory had been grappling with eight months of deepening political unrest rooted in disaffection toward the Hong Kong government and fears that they answer to Beijing rather than the Hong Kong people.
‘Wuhan don’t panic’: Chinese Internet explodes with messages of support for quarantined city
BEIJING — As the city of Wuhan remains in lockdown, the Chinese Internet has exploded with videos and memes in support of the besieged residents.
One of the latest is a flashy video called “Wuhan don't panic, we will wait for you”
The two-minute clip, made by Shanghai Media Group and shared hundreds of thousands of times on Chinese social media on Tuesday, starts with a somber bird's eye view of Wuhan — a city of 11 million straddling the Yangtze River. Landmarks, from the Yellow Crane Tower, Happy Valley amusement park, the main bus terminal that houses nearly 5,000 vehicles, the gigantic Wuhan railway station, to the mile-long Chuhan pedestrian street, lay virtually deserted in broad daylight during a traditionally busy and festive holiday — the Lunar New Year.
“Deprived of hubbub and traffic, Wuhan at 7 p.m. feels like 2 a.m., as if someone had pushed a pause button on the city,” a woman narrated softly in the background as the video cuts from sealed road tunnels, closed bridges, an empty night market, to the lonely building of the Provincial Library. The few people who venture out are all expressionless, wearing masks, and staying as far from others as possible.
“How much longer would it be until we can take off masks and greet each other with a simple ‘did you eat?’” In the next scenes, volunteers, soldiers, doctors, and construction workers are seen working nonstop to “bring Wuhan back to us and bring us back to Wuhan.”
Recovered patients, accompanied by doctors and nurses in mask, goggle and protective suit, express their heartfelt gratitude upon being discharged from hospital.
“Don’t fear, and hang in there a little longer,” said the narration, accompanied by archive footage of running traffic and city skyline, “until this city pushes the play button again, until we can’t get past crowds into the subway train, until our voices get drowned in the din of roadside food stalls, until visitors outnumber cherry blossoms in Wuhan University, until someone else takes the last bowl of hot-dry noodles before you do, until the queue of cars on the Second Bridge stretches farther than you can see … Wuhan, we’ll be waiting for you. And please, everyone, please wait for Wuhan.”
The video ended with an illuminated night landscape of the city, with multiple voices in the background using the Chinese saying for “go get ‘em” (literally “add oil.”)
“Wuhan, jia you!”
Cruise ship turned away from Taiwanese port arrives in Hong Kong, passengers on board live-stream their ordeal
HONG KONG — World Dream, a cruise operated by Dream Cruises, was denied entry to Kaohsiung on Tuesday, and forced instead to return to Hong Kong on Wednesday where it docked, according to the company. Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control deemed the staff on the cruise “high risk personnel” as they were believed to have served three patients who tested positive for coronavirus. Those patients, who were from Wuhan, were traveling on the cruise between Jan. 19 and 24.
Taiwan CDC banned all 1,886 passengers, who boarded the ship in Hong Kong, as well as 1,200 staff members from disembarking and demanded the cruise leave the port immediately after getting the clearance permit. The cruise ship turned back around to Hong Kong, where all passengers and crew are undergoing health checks.
In a statement, Dream Cruises said that all guests from Hubei have been prohibited from boarding since restrictions came into place, and that all other passengers and crews have had to submit health declarations before boarding.
“For your information, there were also no passengers on board the current cruise who are People’s Republic of China passport holders,” Dream Cruises said. “As a precaution, crew members that worked in the affected cabins have been isolated in their crew quarters with daily temperature checks.”
Yet, Hong Kong authorities, who spent the morning conducting health checks, said 30 crew members had symptoms of the virus. Passengers and crew have been barred from disembarking. Most of the passengers on board are from Hong Kong.
Surreal scenes emerged on Wednesday as passengers on board the cruise liner started live-streaming their ordeal, and other Hong Kong media live-streamed the scene at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal where the ship had docked.
Number of infections in China continue to jump, as death toll nears 500
HONG KONG — For the second day in a row, the number of infected people in mainland China has risen sharply. Officials reported 65 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 490, excluding one death in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines. Additionally, 3,887 new cases were reported by the National Health Commission, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,324, with more than 3,000 in critical condition.
The increase, a double-digit percentage jump for the second day in the row, indicates that infections are continuing to rise sharply in China. Still, the mortality rate appears to be much lower than that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS outbreak, during which around 10 percent of the infected died, compared to about two percent for the novel coronavirus.