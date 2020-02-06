TOKYO — Another 10 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise liner the Diamond Princess, moored at the Japanese port of Yokohama, Japan’s Health Ministry said Thursday.

Princess Cruise Lines said the latest group to test positive included four Japanese passengers, one from Taiwan, two Americans, two Canadians and one from New Zealand, adding that they would be disembarked immediately and taken to local hospitals.

On Wednesday, the ship was placed in a 14-day quarantine after nine passengers and one crew member tested positive for the virus, out of 31 people whose test results were analyzed. That group comprised of two Australian passengers, three Japanese, three from Hong Kong, and one American, as well as one Filipino crew member.

On Thursday, another 71 test results came back, showing another 10 people have the virus. A further 171 people on board have been tested for the virus — out of the total of 3,711 passengers and crew on board the ship. Their test results are still pending.

“The health and safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to work closely with the Japan Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures while ensuring the comfort of our guests.

Passengers on board the vessel have been confined to their cabins during the quarantine period, but the crew are still working.

In parliament, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the quarantine would “in principle” end in 14 days, in line with advice from the World Health Organization, but added the ministry would conduct additional tests “as necessary,” especially if one person fell ill inside a shared cabin.

“We are thinking of testing broadly, but there is a limit to how many we can process each day,” he said. “Given that, we will give priority [to those in most need] and will respond to the situation thoroughly.”

