Coronavirus infections in mainland China again rose sharply, with nearly 3,700 additional cases and 73 new deaths reported on Wednesday alone, authorities said Thursday morning. China’s total confirmed cases now top 28,000, more than 3,800 of them critical.

The increase continues a trend of daily jumps in confirmed cases. China has reported more than 560 coronavirus deaths, including one in Hong Kong, and one person has died in the Philippines.

Here’s what we know:

● Japan says most of its initial batch of patients diagnosed with the virus are cured, recovering or in stable condition, with one official calling the data “encouraging.”

● Three American passengers are among 20 people who have tested positive for coronavirus on the quarantined cruise liner the Diamond Princess, moored in the Japanese port of Yokohama.

● A Chinese car company is converting one of its factories into 14 production lines to make face masks, as the shortage of medical equipment intensifies across China.

● Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan have expressed relief at returning to the United States after extended delays in leaving the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.