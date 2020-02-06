Here’s what we know:
● Japan says most of its initial batch of patients diagnosed with the virus are cured, recovering or in stable condition, with one official calling the data “encouraging.”
● Three American passengers are among 20 people who have tested positive for coronavirus on the quarantined cruise liner the Diamond Princess, moored in the Japanese port of Yokohama.
● A Chinese car company is converting one of its factories into 14 production lines to make face masks, as the shortage of medical equipment intensifies across China.
● Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan have expressed relief at returning to the United States after extended delays in leaving the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.
Saudi Arabia bans its citizens from traveling to China over virus fears
DUBAI — Saudi Arabia announced Thursday that its citizens and residents were banned from travel to China in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The announcement carried by the state news agency came from the directorate of passports, which added that non-citizens residents who violated the measure would not be allowed to return to Saudi Arabia.
The new directive comes on top of earlier measures that screened all arrivals to the country for any respiratory ailments. Travelers were earlier told to declare if they had visited China any time in the last 14 days.
The Health Ministry said Sunday that the 10 Saudi students were evacuated from Wuhan at the epicenter of the outbreak, were virus free.
So far cases of the coronavirus have only been reported in the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East — five Chinese tourists.
China starts clinical trials of drug to treat coronavirus, applies for patent
TOKYO — China began clinical trials in the virus-hit city of Wuhan to determine whether coronavirus patients can be treated with the antiviral drug remdesivir.
Professor Wang Chen and Cao Bin, pulmonologists from the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing, said Wednesday that they would study 761 adult patients in two trials — one to assess 453 severely infected patients, the other on 308 with mild or moderate symptoms — at Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital.
“We anticipate good results to be achieved in the clinical trials,” Sun Yanrong, deputy director of the China National Center for Biotechnology Development under the Ministry of Science and Technology, told a news conference in Beijing earlier this week.
Gilead Sciences, the U.S. company that originally developed remdesivir for Ebola and Marburg virus infections, is offering the drug for free to support the Chinese trials, which are expected to be finished on April 27.
Remdesivir has not been approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration, although doctors can pursue “compassionate use” of a drug in the event of a serious health condition.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology has applied to patent the use of Gilead’s remdesivir to treat the current coronavirus outbreak, a move that could spark fresh tension with the United States over intellectual property and technology transfer.
Gilead’s patent application, filed in China in 2016 before the virus was identified, cites only the overall family of coronaviruses.
“Gilead has no influence over whether a patent office issues a patent to the Chinese researchers,” company spokesman, Ryan McKeel told the Associated Press.
“Their application has been filed more than three years after Gilead’s filing and will be considered in view of what is already known about the compound and pending patent applications.”
The Chinese researchers said they had made their patent application “from the perspective of protecting national interests,” the institute said in a statement.
“If relevant foreign companies plan to contribute to China’s epidemic prevention and control, we both agree that if the state needs it, we will not require enforcement of rights given by the patent,” it said.
Taiwan widens travel restrictions on China visitors
YANGON, Myanmar — Taiwan on Thursday expanded travel restrictions on visitors from China, announcing a ban on foreigners who have visited or lived in the semiautonomous Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macao within the past 14 days.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was including the financial center and gambling hub as part of what it considers an epidemic-hit area. The announcement widened restrictions that were imposed on travelers from mainland China and all mainland Chinese passport holders. All Taiwanese residents returning from those places must self-quarantine for 14 days, the statement added.
In Hong Kong, pressure is mounting on officials to completely shut the border to mainland China, as fears grow that more countries may impose travel restrictions against Hong Kong similar to those in place for mainland China. The Hong Kong government on Wednesday announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for all travelers arriving from mainland China.
Chinese expert says real level of infections much higher than official figure
TOKYO — A Chinese expert in respiratory diseases said that the real number of people infected with the new coronavirus could be much higher than official figures suggest, and it remains too early to predict a “turning point.”
The comments from Wang Chen, president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Peking Union Medical College, contrast with an earlier official forecast that it could take up to six weeks to see a drop in infections.
“We have to see that the increase in confirmed cases is not the total number of infections in reality, but only reflects those who had tested positive in nucleic acid tests; and not all patients had gone through the tests,” Wang said in an interview late Wednesday with state China Central Television.
“Therefore, the reported new cases are just newly confirmed cases, and there could be more people out there.”
Wang said the number of infected people was “unknowable” and the true scale of the epidemic unclear, adding that there was still a great risk of transmission by unquarantined people.
“Should there be no effective control measures, there’s no way to predict such a turning point,” he said. “In addition, the virus is likely to go on mutating, making it impossible to pinpoint its communicability and pathogenicity. Human migration and a warmer weather could also be influence factors.”
On Tuesday, National Health Commission epidemiologist Li Lanjuan told CCTV that it would take up to six weeks to fully contain the epidemic and see a drop in infections.
Three Americans among 20 passengers who tested positive for virus on quarantined ship
TOKYO — Another 10 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise liner the Diamond Princess, moored at the Japanese port of Yokohama, Japan’s Health Ministry said Thursday.
Princess Cruise Lines said the latest group to test positive included four Japanese passengers, one from Taiwan, two Americans, two Canadians and one from New Zealand, adding that they would be disembarked immediately and taken to local hospitals.
On Wednesday, the ship was placed in a 14-day quarantine after nine passengers and one crew member tested positive for the virus, out of 31 people whose test results were analyzed. That group comprised of two Australian passengers, three Japanese, three from Hong Kong, and one American, as well as one Filipino crew member.
On Thursday, another 71 test results came back, showing another 10 people have the virus. A further 171 people on board have been tested for the virus — out of the total of 3,711 passengers and crew on board the ship. Their test results are still pending.
“The health and safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to work closely with the Japan Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures while ensuring the comfort of our guests.
Passengers on board the vessel have been confined to their cabins during the quarantine period, but the crew are still working.
In parliament, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the quarantine would “in principle” end in 14 days, in line with advice from the World Health Organization, but added the ministry would conduct additional tests “as necessary,” especially if one person fell ill inside a shared cabin.
“We are thinking of testing broadly, but there is a limit to how many we can process each day,” he said. “Given that, we will give priority [to those in most need] and will respond to the situation thoroughly.”
By Simon Denyer
‘Encouraging’ signs in Japan as most coronavirus patients recovering, stable
TOKYO — Japan’s Health Ministry said on Thursday it was encouraged by data showing most of the initial batch of patients diagnosed with coronavirus were recovering from the disease.
Out of 22 patients whose condition was listed on the ministry website, four have not developed symptoms, two are cured, seven are on the mend, five in stable condition and only four defined as “under treatment.”
So far in Japan, 45 people have been confirmed as carrying the virus, including 20 passengers and crew from a quarantined cruise liner. All patients who still have the virus remain in hospital.
Daigo Yamada, a section chief in the ministry’s tuberculosis and infectious diseases control division, said that while the spread of the virus is worrying, the data were “encouraging.”
“These are the facts, and a source of relief,” he said. “And we haven’t seen cases of people seriously ill or dying.”
The figures coming from Japan support the idea that the virus may be more contagious than previously believed and very difficult to control, but less deadly than first believed and much less deadly than severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which left hundreds dead across Asia in 2002-3.
Auto factory in China converts production line to make face masks
TOKYO — An auto factory in China said on Thursday it is converting one of its plants to make face masks, to combat the growing shortage as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.
SAIC-GM-Wuling, a joint venture between General Motors and two Chinese carmakers, said it would set up 14 production lines in the city of Liuzhou in Guangxi province to make masks in a dust-free environment.
Four of the production lines will produce the N95 masks — which are believed to be more effective against virus-borne diseases but more difficult to breathe through — and 10 will produce general medical protective masks, the company said in a statement.
Production is expected to start this month and reach 1.7 million masks a day, to help to alleviate the shortage in Guangxi, the company said.
Masks are in extremely short supply all over China, with some cities introducing rationing or even lotteries to distribute limited inventory.
So intense is the shortage that the city of Dali in the southwestern province of Yunnan appropriated a delivery of nine parcels of masks from a supplier in the province that were intended for the megacity of Chongqing, where the shortage is acute.
When Chongqing new coronavirus epidemic prevention and control group wrote to Dali to ask for the masks, Dali’s Health Commission responded that the masks had already been distributed and could not be given back, the Economic Observer reported.