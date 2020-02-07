China’s leader Xi Jinping told President Trump in a phone call that the Chinese government is confident and capable of defeating the coronavirus epidemic, as anger swelled online over the death of a doctor who tried to sound the alarm about the deadly outbreak but was silenced by Chinese authorities.

On Chinese social media, users hailed Li Wenliang as a hero, after the ophthalmologist died late Thursday from the virus.

In response, netizens began voicing rare fury toward the Chinese government and demanding freedom of speech, echoing the sentiments of the 1989 Tiananmen uprising, as censors moved to squelch the discontent.

Here’s the latest on what we know:

● Chinese health officials say they confirmed more than 31,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, with more than 4,800 cases considered severe. The death toll surpassed 630, up from about 560 the previous day, with fatalities almost entirely confined to China.

● A further 41 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise liner, which has been placed under quarantine in Japan, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing to 61 the number of people on board who have been diagnosed with the disease.

● Another cruise ship, the Westerdam, is at sea and its crew unsure where to go next, after being denied entry to the Philippines, Japan and South Korea. Passengers blame an ill-advised port stop in Hong Kong, where the boat took on many new passengers.

● Two charter flights carrying around 300 Americans out of the virus-hit city of Wuhan are expected to arrive back in the United States on Friday.