YOKOHAMA, Japan — The Westerdam, a cruise liner with nearly 2,400 people on board, is stranded at sea after a succession of countries denied the ship entry over fears of coronavirus.

The ship made a scheduled stop in Hong Kong last week, taking on hundreds of new passengers, despite the fact that the territory was already on red alert for coronavirus, according to passenger Australian David Holst, who has been posting regular updates on his Facebook page.

Since then, the ship was denied entry to the Philippines, and to the port of Hualien in Taiwan. Passengers were allowed off for a day in the Taiwanese port of Kaohsiung, but then told they could not come ashore the next day. On Thursday, the ship’s next destination, Japan, announced that it wasn’t welcome, while South Korea has also disappeared from the ship’s itinerary, Holst says.

“We are now officially abandoned at sea,” Holst wrote. “Our cruise is over, sort of. No country will take us. But we are still at sea.”

Even before the stop in Hong Kong, Holst had been warning of the risks of taking on board people who might have the virus, and said he had emailed the cruise operator Holland America about the risks. Still, the Hong Kong stop went ahead, with passengers not even issued face masks when they went ashore, he said.

“You get the feeling the company only really cares about dollars,” he posted, accusing the company of greed and stupidity. “Holland America brought this on when they recklessly went to Hong Kong.”

In a statement, Holland America said it was “quickly working to develop alternate plans for guests currently on board and will keep them updated as information becomes available.”

It said the ship was not under quarantine and there were no cases of coronavirus on board.

“Holland America advises that they are speaking with the USA State Department, the U.S. Navy and the Dutch Government seeking help and somewhere to land,” Holst wrote.