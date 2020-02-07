On Chinese social media, users hailed Li Wenliang as a hero, after the ophthalmologist died late Thursday from the virus.
In response, netizens began voicing rare fury toward the Chinese government and demanding freedom of speech, echoing the sentiments of the 1989 Tiananmen uprising, as censors moved to squelch the discontent.
● Chinese health officials say they confirmed more than 31,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, with more than 4,800 cases considered severe. The death toll surpassed 630, up from about 560 the previous day, with fatalities almost entirely confined to China.
● A further 41 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise liner, which has been placed under quarantine in Japan, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing to 61 the number of people on board who have been diagnosed with the disease.
● Another cruise ship, the Westerdam, is at sea and its crew unsure where to go next, after being denied entry to the Philippines, Japan and South Korea. Passengers blame an ill-advised port stop in Hong Kong, where the boat took on many new passengers.
● Two charter flights carrying around 300 Americans out of the virus-hit city of Wuhan are expected to arrive back in the United States on Friday.
YOKOHAMA, Japan — The Westerdam, a cruise liner with nearly 2,400 people on board, is stranded at sea after a succession of countries denied the ship entry over fears of coronavirus.
The ship made a scheduled stop in Hong Kong last week, taking on hundreds of new passengers, despite the fact that the territory was already on red alert for coronavirus, according to passenger Australian David Holst, who has been posting regular updates on his Facebook page.
Since then, the ship was denied entry to the Philippines, and to the port of Hualien in Taiwan. Passengers were allowed off for a day in the Taiwanese port of Kaohsiung, but then told they could not come ashore the next day. On Thursday, the ship’s next destination, Japan, announced that it wasn’t welcome, while South Korea has also disappeared from the ship’s itinerary, Holst says.
“We are now officially abandoned at sea,” Holst wrote. “Our cruise is over, sort of. No country will take us. But we are still at sea.”
Even before the stop in Hong Kong, Holst had been warning of the risks of taking on board people who might have the virus, and said he had emailed the cruise operator Holland America about the risks. Still, the Hong Kong stop went ahead, with passengers not even issued face masks when they went ashore, he said.
“You get the feeling the company only really cares about dollars,” he posted, accusing the company of greed and stupidity. “Holland America brought this on when they recklessly went to Hong Kong.”
In a statement, Holland America said it was “quickly working to develop alternate plans for guests currently on board and will keep them updated as information becomes available.”
It said the ship was not under quarantine and there were no cases of coronavirus on board.
“Holland America advises that they are speaking with the USA State Department, the U.S. Navy and the Dutch Government seeking help and somewhere to land,” Holst wrote.
My guess is it will be the U.S. Navy base in Guam. Time will tell. The ship has guards patrolling the boat. Not sure why they have appeared now after 24 days but don’t really care.”
YOKOHAMA, Japan — A British honeymooner is among 61 people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship confirmed as having the coronavirus.
Alan Steele, 58, and his wife, Wendy, were married last month. The couple, from Wolverhampton in Britain, had been celebrating with a cruise on the Diamond Princess luxury liner, which has been quarantined in Japan.
“I have been infected and am being transferred to hospital,” Alan said via Facebook messenger. “Must say I am not showing any symptoms at the moment.”
The latest tests bring to 61 the number of people on board the ship who have been diagnosed with the virus, out of 273 who have been tested, Japan’s health minister said Friday. All who tested positive have been or will be taken to local hospitals for treatment.
YANGON, Myanmar — Art Basel Hong Kong has been canceled, with organizers citing difficulties caused by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The demise of one of Asia’s most anticipated art fairs extends a rough period for events organizers in the Chinese territory where political unrest has forced the abandonment of other major events recently.
Switzerland-based MCH Group, which organizes the fair, said in a statement that it had “no option” but to cancel, for reasons including health and safety of guests and staff, logistical challenges in transporting artwork to the show, and restrictions on international travel that governments have enacted to try to contain the outbreak.
Galleries will be reimbursed for 75 percent of their stand fee, the statement added.
Hong Kong is already reeling from the impact of eight months of political unrest, which has seen music festivals, concerts and sports events canceled abruptly because of security considerations.
New Year’s Eve fireworks displays were also called off, as were public events to mark the Lunar New Year. The compounded impact of the political unrest and fears over the virus are set to plunge Hong Kong’s economy into further turmoil, and affect the tourism sector in particular.
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam — The extended shutdown of Chinese factories from the coronavirus outbreak is upsetting supply chains as manufacturers face shortages of materials and travel restrictions on staff.
In Vietnam, which has close economic ties with China and is home to many businesses that export to the United States, companies say the squeeze is compounding pressure caused by President Trump’s trade war.
Kaiser Furniture, a Taiwanese-owned manufacturer that has operated in Vietnam since 2004 and sells 95 percent of its furniture to the United States, says China’s lockdown is creating staffing difficulties as well as problems with suppliers.
Several dozen of its Chinese workers are trapped in Hubei province and unable to return after visiting home for the Lunar New Year holiday, said Dwayne Wood, Kaiser’s general manager of sales and marketing.
“China is such a huge trading partner, and we still rely heavily on them for a lot of our component parts,” he said.
“But now we’re back, and we’re trying to contact our vendors in China, and they’re not even back to work.”
HONG KONG — Two charter flights carrying about 300 American evacuees from Wuhan, China, are scheduled to arrive back in the United States on Friday, the Department of Defense said.
One of the planes would refuel at Travis Air Force Base in California and continue on to Omaha, Nebraska, via Lackland Air Force Base. The other aircraft would touch down at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego after stopping in Vancouver, Canada.
The evacuees would be subject to two weeks in quarantine overseen by the Centers for Disease Control, the statement said.
China’s leader Xi Jinping told President Trump in a phone call that the Chinese government is fully confident and capable of defeating the coronavirus epidemic, as anger swelled online over the death of a doctor who tried to sound the alarm about the virus but was silenced by Chinese authorities.
Xi told Trump that Beijing had taken comprehensive measures to contain the health crisis, according to Chinese state television, adding that authorities were gradually achieving results.
He also asked the United States to “respond reasonably” to the outbreak. The Trump administration, along with many other countries, imposed travel restrictions on travelers arriving from mainland China in the wake of the deadly outbreak.
China has reported more than 630 coronavirus deaths, including one in Hong Kong, and one person has died in the Philippines.
The outbreak is a major challenge for the ruling Communist Party. The death late Thursday of Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist who tried to share news about the new coronavirus long before Chinese health authorities disclosed its full threat, only to be silenced by police, sparked widespread anger online. On social media, people began demanding freedom of speech, echoing the sentiments of the 1989 Tiananmen uprising.