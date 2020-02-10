China tentatively returned to work on Monday after an extended Lunar New Year shutdown precipitated by the coronavirus outbreak, but with deaths from the epidemic continuing to rise, much of the country remained at a standstill and many were working from home.

Another 60 people on board the quarantined cruise ship the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the virus.

Here’s what we know:

● Japan’s health ministry says another 60 people on board the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing to 130 the total number of people on the ship who are known to have been infected. Pressure is mounting to test everyone on board.

● China has now reported 908 deaths and about 40,000 cases of coronavirus. On Sunday alone, 97 people died, the highest daily death toll since the outbreak began. Almost 6,500 of the affected patients were in critical condition, authorities said Monday.

● Shortages of pharmacy products and household goods continued to drive panic buying in some cities, including Hong Kong.