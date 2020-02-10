Here’s what we know:
● Japan’s health ministry says another 60 people on board the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing to 130 the total number of people on the ship who are known to have been infected. Pressure is mounting to test everyone on board.
● China has now reported 908 deaths and about 40,000 cases of coronavirus. On Sunday alone, 97 people died, the highest daily death toll since the outbreak began. Almost 6,500 of the affected patients were in critical condition, authorities said Monday.
● Shortages of pharmacy products and household goods continued to drive panic buying in some cities, including Hong Kong.
China starts animal trials on mice to develop new coronavirus vaccine
Chinese scientists have begun animal trials as they seek to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus, Chinese media outlet Yicai reported Monday.
Samples of the new vaccine were injected into more than 100 healthy mice on Sunday, and if the trials go well, the new vaccine could enter human clinical trials as soon as April, Yicai reported, citing multiple sources including an official from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or China CDC.
“This is still at a very early stage, and there are still many steps to be taken before it can be used on humans,” the official was quoted as saying.
The vaccine has been designed and developed by the China CDC, Tongji University School of Medicine and the Siwei (Shanghai) Biotechnology Co.
Calls to China CDC, Tongji University and Siwei were not immediately answered.
Another 60 people on board the Diamond Princess test positive for the virus
TOKYO — Japan’s health ministry said on Monday another 60 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing to 130 the total number known to have been infected on board the ship.
The infected passengers will be taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Calls have been growing for Japanese authorities to test all roughly 3,700 passengers and crew on board the ship, especially since a significant proportion of those tested have been found to have the virus. Those calls have intensified after Hong Kong’s authorities were able to test all 1,800 crew members on board another cruise ship, and when they all tested negative, let everyone disembark.
Health Minister Katsunobu Kato has insisted that only people who show symptoms or are seen as being at high risk would be tested, but on Monday he said authorities were studying whether it was feasible to test everyone on board before letting them leave the ship at the end of the quarantine period, in order to prevent the spread of the infection in Japan.
Before Monday’s test results were announced, 70 people out of 336 people tested had been found to have the virus, including six crew members.
On Saturday, Japan’s Defense Minister Taro Kono tweeted that the U.S. government has explained to Japan that it is not thinking of disembarking any passengers on the Princess Diamond before the 14-day quarantine period ends, based on advice from U.S. health authorities.
Some passengers had been asking to be flown home, fearing they could get infected on board the ship, and Japanese media had reported that a plan to take Americans out by another ship was under consideration.
Coronavirus death toll still accelerating, but growth in new infections stabilizes
The death toll from coronavirus has soared past 900, surpassing the toll from thee 2002-03 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic, according to data released by China’s National Health Commission on Monday, with 97 new deaths the previous day, the highest daily toll since the outbreak began.
The number of new infections also continues to grow, but the rate of increase appears to be stabilizing or even slowing, especially outside the worst affected province of Hubei.
On Sunday, China added 3,062 new confirmed infections, bringing the total of people known to have the virus to 40,171. It also added 4,008 new suspected infections.
But the number of new infections outside Hubei was only 444, compared to a peak of 890 new infections outside Hubei on Feb. 3.
Chinese health officials said Sunday that the apparent tapering off in new infections outside Hubei could be a result of the strict quarantine measures that have been out in place. The World Health Organization also noted an apparent tapering off in infections, calling it “good news,” but cautioned many people still hadn’t been tested and it was too early to make predictions about the number of new infections.