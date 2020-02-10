What you need to know about coronavirus

The latest: The death toll recorded its largest daily jump Saturday, with 86 deaths in one day alone. The global death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed that of the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

Meanwhile, the first American and Japanese citizens have died from the coronavirus that continues to spread unabated in central China.

Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, who became a symbol of the Chinese government’s failings after sounding warnings about the disease in December, died Thursday after contracting the virus in Wuhan. Within hours of his death, millions of Chinese tried to bypass censors to post the hashtag “We demand freedom of speech.”

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus: The United States, Germany, Sri Lanka, France, Cambodia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Japan, Nepal, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Vietnam, Macao and South Korea have all confirmed cases of the infection.

What is coronavirus and how does it spread? Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses whose effects range from causing the common cold to triggering much more serious diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. Here’s what we know so far.