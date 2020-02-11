YOKOHAMA, Japan — Japanese medics continued to evacuate passengers and crew members from the Diamond Princess on Tuesday, after 65 more people on board the cruise ship tested positive for the virus a day earlier.

In all, 135 people on board the ship have been diagnosed as infected, and have been or will be sent to local hospitals for treatment.

In China, authorities in the virus-hit city of Wuhan have announced fresh restrictions on residents, making millions of people virtual prisoners in their own homes. Two provincial health bosses have been fired as the Communist Party struggles to contain widespread anger over the spread of the virus.

Here’s what we know:

● The death toll from the new coronavirus surged beyond 1,000 in mainland China, with more than 100 deaths in a single day, a record. The number of confirmed infections continues to rise but the rate of growth is slowing.

● Authorities in Wuhan tightened restrictions on citizens, with just one member of a household allowed to make one shopping trip every three days, and entire buildings placed under quarantine.

● More than a dozen ambulances are lined up alongside the Diamond Princess in Yokohama as medical staff evacuate passengers and crew confirmed as carrying the virus.

● China has removed the two top provincial health bosses in the province of Hubei at the center of the virus epidemic, as Communist officials seek to assuage public anger.