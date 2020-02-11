TOKYO — More than a dozen ambulances were waiting near the Diamond Princess in the Japanese port of Yokohama on Tuesday, as medical staff continue to evacuate passengers from the quarantined cruise ship confirmed as being infected with the virus.

Japan’s health ministry said on Monday that 65 more people on board the ship have tested positive for the virus, bringing to 135 the total number infected. Many of the passengers are elderly, posing additional health risks as the virus has proved much deadlier among elderly people and those with existing health problems.

The sharp rise in infected people appeared to take Japanese authorities by surprise, and they were unable to organize evacuations for most of the new cases on Monday.

The health ministry had been busy talking to hospitals as far away as the city of Nagano northwest of Tokyo to find beds for people, according to a local paper in the city.

Japanese media reported that further tests will be carried out on Tuesday on passengers over the age of 80. But given that nearly one in three people who have been tested have been found to be carrying the virus, pressure is mounting on Japan to test everyone.

However, if those tests showed more infected people, it would place a significant burden on Japan’s health system. The Ministry of Health says 410 hospitals across the country have the facility to deal with infectious diseases, with a total of 1,871 beds.

There are also fears that the virus could still be transmitted on board the ship, especially among the crew — who have not been quarantined from each other, continue to work and are starting to fall sick in greater numbers.