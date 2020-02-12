Here are the latest developments:
● The number of new infections in China outside the epidemic hotspot of Hubei province has fallen for the eighth day in a row, even as the total number of deaths reaches new highs.
● Singapore’s largest bank evacuated hundreds of staff after a confirmed case of coronavirus at the lender.
● Renowned epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan predicts that the coronavirus outbreak will peak in China this month and could be over by April.
● The death toll from coronavirus rose to 1,113, nearly all of them in China, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44,653.
Japanese health worker who boarded quarantined cruise ship is now infected
YOKOHAMA, Japan — Japan’s Health Ministry said a quarantine officer who worked on board the Diamond Princess cruise liner has tested positive for the new coronavirus and been sent to hospital, marking the first case in the country recorded among health service staff.
The officer, from the ministry’s infectious disease quarantine office, worked on the ship on Feb. 3 and 4, as part of a team carrying out a survey of passengers to ascertain who needed to be tested for the virus, collecting questionnaires and taking temperatures.
He then returned to work in his office from Feb. 5 to 7, before falling ill with a fever on Feb. 9, public broadcaster NHK and other media reported.
“We will examine how he was infected, confirm which routes he took, and what he did,” Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters. “While doing so, we will thoroughly implement measures to prevent quarantine officers from getting infected.”
The officer was wearing masks and gloves, in line with World Health Organization guidelines, and disinfected his hands and fingers after dealing with each passenger, the Yomiuri newspaper reported. But he was not wearing a protective suit or goggles, and he did enter some cabins.
With Japanese media concerned he could have infected other people, the Health Ministry said his family and co-workers have been advised to stay home.
The ministry said on Wednesday said a further 39 people on board the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the virus, among 53 people whose test results came back. That brings the total to 174 people infected, out of 492 who have been tested for the virus, more than one in three.
Before the ship was placed in quarantine last week, there were 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew on board, but more than 110 have already been taken off the ship for medical treatment. Ambulances and medical staff clad in white protective suits continued to evacuate people on Wednesday.
The number of infected crew members rose by 10 to 20 people. Crew members say they are not segregated as passengers are, but forced to live and work in close proximity, and they’re worried they will catch the virus off each other. Medical experts say there is also a risk that infected crew members could pass the virus on to passengers.
Ten Hong Kongers stranded in Hubei have become infected with coronavirus
HONG KONG — The Hong Kong government on Wednesday said 10 Hong Kong people in Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, have become infected.
Those 10 people are from three families, a spokesman for the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau said. Seven of those people are in Wuhan, and three are in Enshi, a smaller city in the central area of the province.
When Hubei province went under lockdown in late January, a move taken to contain the outbreak, more than 1,300 people Hong Kong people were trapped across 30 cities in the province. Hong Kong is a semiautonomous territory with its own immigration system and its own passports, but falls under China’s sovereignty.
Dozens of countries and territories -- including self-governing Taiwan — have evacuated their people from the virus-hit province. The Hong Kong government has been under pressure to do the same, but has not announced any concrete steps or evacuation plans.
The spokesman for Hong Kong’s mainland affairs office said six of the affected people have been admitted to local hospitals in coordination with “relevant authorities,” while the other four have “made their own way” to seek medical treatment from hospitals. All are “generally in stable condition,” the spokesman added. The statement offered no details on potential evacuations.
Those trapped in Wuhan say they are worried about overcrowded hospitals and shortage of medical supplies. Hospitals are turning people away, as they struggle to treat the mounting number of cases.
Chinese expert predicts coronavirus outbreak will be over by April
BEIJING — Renowned epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan, a member of the National Health Commission’s expert panel advising on the coronavirus, has predicted that the outbreak will peak in China this month and could be over by April.
“I hope this outbreak or this event may be over in something like April,” Zhong told Reuters in an interview at a hospital run by Guangzhou Medical University, where 11 coronavirus patients were being treated.
He voiced optimism that the outbreak would soon begin to lose its momentum, and using mathematical modeling, recent events and government action, he forecast a peak in the middle or end of February, followed by a plateau and then a decrease. Zhong had previously predicted the outbreak would hit its peak between Feb. 12 and 17.
“We don’t know why it’s so contagious, so that’s a big problem,” Zhong told Reuters.
The 83-year-old, who was also central to China’s response to the SARS outbreak of 2002-2003, wiped away tears when asked about Li Wenliang, the Wuhan ophthalmologist who was censured for trying to raise the alarm about the virus, then died from it earlier this month.
“The majority of the people think he’s the hero of China,” Zhong said. “I’m so proud of him, he told people the truth, at the end of December, and then he passed away.”
When asked about Zhong’s analysis, however, the chief medical officer of Australia, Brendan Murphy, told the Australia Brodcasting Corp that such predictions were “premature” and it would require weeks more data before such a conclusion could be drawn.
Singapore bank evacuates staff after confirmed virus case
Singapore’s biggest bank was forced to evacuate 300 staff from its head office in the city-state on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo, after discovering a confirmed case of coronavirus.
The memo sent to staff by DBS Singapore country head Tse Koon She said the bank was taking a “precautionary measure” and evacuating all staff who worked on the 43rd floor of Marina Bay Financial Center Tower 3, the agency reported. DBS is the anchor tenant of that office tower. All of the affected staff will now work from home.
As the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 47 in Singapore — including a worker at one of the city’s two casinos — its financial center, where some of the world’s largest corporations have offices, have been bracing for impact.
Since the outbreak of the virus, Singapore residents have continued to go to work, unlike cities like Hong Kong and in mainland China which have put in place work-from-home measures. School has also continued, since the emergency response level is not yet at its highest level in Singapore.
Many office buildings in Singapore have begun mandatory temperature checks, and have mandated staff to make health declarations, forcing them to self-quarantine if they have recently visited mainland China.
Situation in Hubei remains dire despite drop in rate of new cases nationwide
BEIJING — There were 377 new infections reported in provinces outside Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, on Tuesday, according to official National Health Commission statistics, as Chinese authorities searched for positive signs as they try to get the country back to work and some sort of normalcy.
But inside Hubei, the situation remains dire. There were 94 deaths from coronavirus inside the province, and the number of confirmed cases climbed to 33,366.