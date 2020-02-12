The end of the extended Lunar New Year holiday means China is theoretically returning to work. But with tens of millions still under lockdown and many more confined to work-from-home arrangements amid the coronavirus outbreak, life is a long way from returning to normal.

The number of deaths from the illness, now known as covid-19, has now surpassed 1,100, Chinese officials said Wednesday. But a reduction in the number of new cases reported for a second consecutive day is offering some hope, not least for China’s ruling Communist Party, which is trying to manage an outpouring of public anger over its handling of the emergency.

Here are the latest developments:

● The number of new infections in China outside the epidemic hotspot of Hubei province has fallen for the eighth day in a row, even as the total number of deaths reaches new highs.

● Singapore’s largest bank evacuated hundreds of staff after a confirmed case of coronavirus at the lender.

● Renowned epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan predicts that the coronavirus outbreak will peak in China this month and could be over by April.

● The death toll from coronavirus rose to 1,113, nearly all of them in China, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44,653.