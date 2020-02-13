YOKOHAMA, Japan — Japan’s health minister Katsunobu Kato said Thursday that 44 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise liner the Diamond Princess, bringing to 218 the total number of passengers and crew confirmed as infected.

Kato said the group included 29 Japanese and 15 non-Japanese. They include 43 passengers and one crew member, bringing to 21 the number of crew members who have now fallen sick.

Kato also announced a new policy to allow some passengers who test negative for the virus to disembark before the quarantine period ends on Feb. 19.

“Those considered at high risk, including those in their 80s, or those who have underlying health problems, or those in windowless rooms, will take tests successively, and if they test negative, and if they wish, they will disembark, and they will be staying at facilities provided by the government,” he said. Consideration will also be given to roommates of those to whom the new policy applies.

There are more than 200 people over the age of 80 on board the ship, Kato said, adding that the government is considering rolling out the new policy to people of lower ages in successive steps.

The latest positive results came from tests administered on 221 people. In total 218 people have tested positive out of 713 tests administered to the ship’s passengers and crew, or more than three in ten people.