News of the reshuffle came hours after China announced a significant jump in infection numbers in Hubei. The surge followed a change in official methodology for diagnosing and counting cases, a shift that revived questions about the reliability of China’s data and testing methods.
Here are the latest developments:
● The political shake-up in party ranks underscored Chinese leaders’ jitters about the potential for the outbreak to fuel domestic instability.
● China revised the total case numbers in Hubei province by an additional 15,000 – and the death tally higher by 242 – after it took into account cases in which doctors are allowed to diagnose patients based on clinical methods.
● Japan said 44 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise liner the Diamond Princess, bringing to 218 the total number of passengers and crew confirmed as infected.
China removes Communist Party leaders at outbreak’s epicenter
BEIJING — China removed senior officials in the virus-stricken province of Hubei, as the Communist Party leadership looks to tighten control over its epidemic response and assuage public furor over authorities' handling of the crisis.
The ruling party's Central Committee announced Thursday that Jiang Chaoliang, a former banker and Party secretary of Hubei province since 2016, had been fired. He will be replaced by the Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong, a 62-year-old ally of President Xi Jinping who served as a judge on the Zhejiang province high court before being appointed to top positions in Shanghai.
Ma Guoqiang, the party boss overseeing Wuhan, the city at the heart of the outbreak, has also been replaced by Wang Zhonglin, an official from eastern Shandong province with a background in the security and legal apparatus, according to state media.
News of the reshuffle came hours after China announced a massive spike in infection numbers in Hubei province. Chinese citizens have widely demanded official accountability in the wake of a slow and fumbled government response in the early days of the epidemic that may have contributed to its spread.
Two newly appointed top officials of #coronavirus epicenter Hubei and #Wuhan, with years of legal background, are considered 'firefighters' who are decisive in dealing with public crises. https://t.co/Cy5lipfRyQ pic.twitter.com/KhUBmILGVA— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 13, 2020
Jiang, the Hubei party boss who has been widely mocked on social media, was seen attending a Lunar New Year variety show on Jan. 21, even as the epidemic accelerated. Hubei's capital city, Wuhan, was locked down hours later and several of the show's performers took ill.
Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang said in an interview last month that he was not authorized by superiors to make public announcements about the epidemic.
Aside from the Hubei and Wuhan leaders, the ruling party has also dismissed health officials in the cities of Wuhan and Huanggang.
12:10 AM: China’s Xi orders extra medical help for Wuhan
BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping dispatched additional medical officers from the People's Liberation Army to support and aid Wuhan, the epicenter of novel coronavirus outbreak in central China.
Multiple military transport aircraft landed at Wuhan's Tianhe Airport on Thursday morning, where they unloaded teams of medical professionals and supplies, the state broadcaster reported.
The Chinese military, which is often mobilized during disasters, has so far deployed more than 4,000 medical staff to hospitals in Wuhan, where local infrastructure and medical staff are badly stretched.
Earlier this month, 1,400 medical professionals from the PLA army were assigned to take control over Wuhan's pop-up hospital Huoshenshan, a facility for severe coronavirus patients.
In 2003, the PLA sent 1,200 medical staff to Xiaotangshan, a temporary hospital in Beijing treating patients of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).
Top Chinese leaders have effectively put the country on war footing and rallied citizens, all arms of government and state enterprises to fight a “people's war” against the outbreak, which has killed more than 1,300.
Japan says 44 more people on cruise ship have virus, bringing total to 218
YOKOHAMA, Japan — Japan’s health minister Katsunobu Kato said Thursday that 44 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise liner the Diamond Princess, bringing to 218 the total number of passengers and crew confirmed as infected.
Kato said the group included 29 Japanese and 15 non-Japanese. They include 43 passengers and one crew member, bringing to 21 the number of crew members who have now fallen sick.
Kato also announced a new policy to allow some passengers who test negative for the virus to disembark before the quarantine period ends on Feb. 19.
“Those considered at high risk, including those in their 80s, or those who have underlying health problems, or those in windowless rooms, will take tests successively, and if they test negative, and if they wish, they will disembark, and they will be staying at facilities provided by the government,” he said. Consideration will also be given to roommates of those to whom the new policy applies.
There are more than 200 people over the age of 80 on board the ship, Kato said, adding that the government is considering rolling out the new policy to people of lower ages in successive steps.
The latest positive results came from tests administered on 221 people. In total 218 people have tested positive out of 713 tests administered to the ship’s passengers and crew, or more than three in ten people.
There were 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members on board the ship when it was placed in quarantine last week, but those infected with the virus or suffering other health emergencies have steadily been evacuated to hospitals in Japan.
Surge in coronavirus cases raises doubts over China’s figures
BEIJING — China’s official figures for coronavirus cases skyrocketed on Thursday after officials changed the methodology for diagnosing and counting cases, a dramatic shift that revived questions about whether China’s official data – and its testing methods — have accurately reflected the epidemic’s true scale.
Previously, hospitals in Hubei only recorded cases of patients who took nucleic acid tests and returned positive. But the testing kits have been in short supply and require at least two days to process, residents say.
Labs in Wuhan have posed a bottleneck because they can process at most 8,000 to 10,000 test samples a day, according to state media.
Doctors across China have also reported inaccuracies in the tests, with many returning “false negatives.”
The government revised the total case numbers in Hubei province by almost an additional 15,000 – and the death tally higher by 242 – after it took into account cases in which doctors are allowed to diagnose patients based on clinical methods such as CT scans. The new method, according to state media, would let doctors quickly hospitalize and isolate patients.
Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control, told state media Thursday that instances of “false negative” were surfacing in nucleic acid tests, which prompted the change in the classification methodology.If patients who show symptoms but do not test positive “are included in the new cases, they can be isolated,” Zeng said. “This is good for society and the patients.”
Hong Kong extends school closures through March 16
HONG KONG — Schools in Hong Kong will remain closed until March 16, the territory’s Education Secretary said Thursday, a further precaution to stem the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Schools had been due to reopen in late January after the Lunar New Year holiday, but officials opted to keep them closed for several more weeks as Hong Kong raised its emergency response to the highest level over the mounting outbreak.
Students had been due to return on March 2, but Thursday’s extension moves that timeline further. Work-from-home arrangements have also been extended until Feb. 23 for government departments, other than those providing emergency and essential public services.
Universities and schools have moved to online classes, but the impact of the closures has been destabilizing for many families. Some expatriate families are choosing to temporarily relocate or return home, while many businesses — already suffering from political unrest over recent months — are shelving plans to expand or downsizing their operations in the financial hub.
Live-tweeting in a time of coronavirus
Christina Kerby was corralled aboard a luxury cruise ship, charting a meandering course in the South China Sea, when she began thinking about the apocalypse.
Luckily, the WiFi on Holland America’s MS Westerdam was plentiful. She tapped out a tweet.
“Here’s a science fiction plot line for ya,” she wrote. “Amidst a global epidemic that wipes out the earth’s population, it’s up to the people aboard one cruise ship — the only safe place on earth — to repopulate the planet. **Passengers onboard the #Westerdam begin eyeing each other nervously**”
It was an idea that befit her new dystopian reality — but instead of a sci-fi thriller, she was going for lighthearted comedy. The way she saw it, there wasn’t much else she could do, as her long-planned vacation was ensnared in a global frenzy over a fast-spreading disease and the story of her cruise ship had spiraled into international news.
Read about how passengers on the Westerdam are passing the time and keeping the outside world informed of what’s happening on the vessel: Dystopian revelry aboard the cruise to nowhere: Live-tweeting in a time of coronavirus.
Three patients being treated after transfer from quarantine
Three patients who were transferred from federal quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California are being cared for at UC San Diego Health.
Two have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while the third patient is under investigation and has developed symptoms that warrant further tests, UC San Diego Health said in a statement late Wednesday. All three were “doing well,” it added.
“We are taking all necessary measures and precautions to minimize any potential exposures as we care for both potential and confirmed covid-19 cases,” the statement said. “Patients are treated in negative-pressure isolation rooms; health care providers in contact with these patients are trained to use appropriate personal protective equipment, such as gowns, gloves, fit-tested high-filtration respirators and face shields or goggles.”