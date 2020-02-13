China's Communist Party removed senior officials in the virus-stricken province of Hubei, as the country's leadership looks to tighten control over its epidemic response and assuage public outrage over authorities' handling of the crisis.

The ruling party said Thursday that Jiang Chaoliang, a former banker and party secretary of Hubei province since 2016, had been fired. He will be replaced by Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong. Ma Guoqiang, the party boss overseeing Wuhan, the city at the heart of the outbreak, has also been replaced by Wang Zhonglin, an official from eastern Shandong province.

News of the reshuffle came hours after China announced a significant jump in infection numbers in Hubei. The surge followed a change in official methodology for diagnosing and counting cases, a shift that revived questions about the reliability of China’s data and testing methods.

Here are the latest developments:

● The political shake-up in party ranks underscored Chinese leaders’ jitters about the potential for the outbreak to fuel domestic instability.

● China revised the total case numbers in Hubei province by an additional 15,000 – and the death tally higher by 242 – after it took into account cases in which doctors are allowed to diagnose patients based on clinical methods.

● Japan said 44 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise liner the Diamond Princess, bringing to 218 the total number of passengers and crew confirmed as infected.