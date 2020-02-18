BEIJING — Efforts to deal with the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship are continuing, with Japan saying the 14-day quarantine period for all those on board will end, as scheduled, on Wednesday.

Those who test negative for the virus will be allowed to leave the ship, which is docked at the port of Yokohama, Japanese health authorities said Tuesday. The same day, the Philippines said that 35 Filipino crew members have tested positive, while South Korea said it would send a plane to evacuate some of its citizens from the stricken vessel.

Meanwhile, as the number of infections in China continues to rise, although at a slower rate, a renowned Chinese pulmonologist who predicted a peak this month clarified his remarks to say that the peak may be followed by a plateau, rather than an outright fall in cases.

