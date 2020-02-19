TOKYO — A Japanese infectious disease specialist has condemned the “chaotic” and “scary” conditions on board the Diamond Princess cruise liner, saying a lack of infection control risked the lives not only of the passengers and crew but also of the officials and medical staff working on the ship.

Kentaro Iwata of Kobe University said he had gained access to the ship Tuesday and was appalled by a “completely inadequate system of infection control on board.”

After several hours trying offer constructive advice on how to improve procedure, he was thrown off the ship, but was so worried he recorded YouTube videos in Japanese and English exposing his findings. The Japanese version has already been viewed more than 710,000 times.

Iwata said he had worked in Africa during the Ebola outbreak, in China during the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic, as well as during cholera outbreaks.

“I never had fear of getting infection myself, for Ebola, SARS, cholera, because I know how to protect myself, how to protect others and how infection control should be,” he said. “But inside the Diamond Princess, I was so scared.”

Already 542 people on the cruise ship have been found to have the virus, out of 2,404 people tested, with results still awaited on the final 1,300 tests.

Four people working on or around the ship during the quarantine period have also contracted the virus, including a quarantine officer, a health ministry official, an ambulance driver and a medical staffer.

Normal infection control involves establishing a red zone, where the virus is present and protective gear must be worn, and a green zone, which is safe, Iwata said. There was no such demarcation on board the ship, with people wearing protective suits mingling with and eating alongside unprotected people, and people even eating food and handling smartphones without removing gloves and clothing that could carry the virus.

“It was completely chaotic,” he said. “I was so scared of getting covid-19 because there was no way to tell where the virus is, no green zone, no red zone — everywhere could have the virus.”

Iwata said “bureaucrats were in charge of everything” without a single professional infection control specialist on board. When a crew member went to a nurse with a fever, the nurse didn’t even bother protecting herself, because she had concluded she must have already caught the virus, he said.

He has since returned to his home in Kobe, but has isolated himself in a room for fear of infecting his family, and will not return to work for around two weeks for fear of infecting colleagues and patients. But he said he feared doctors and nurses working on board will return to medical centers around the country with the virus, and could infect patients.