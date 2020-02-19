Chinese leaders, eager to kickstart economic activity, have dismantled some highway checkpoints while businesses have begun to reopen, although as of Wednesday restrictions on personal mobility remained tight, suggesting wariness about rising infections. A district in Beijing went a step further, announcing it would seal off residential compounds — one of the strictest control policies in the capital.
China on Wednesday reported new case numbers continuing to decline, when national authorities tallied a total of 1,749 new infections and 136 deaths through the end of the previous day. China now has a cumulative total of 74,185 infections and 2,004 deaths, the overwhelming majority still occurring in central Hubei province. Meanwhile, Hong Kong confirmed its second death from the virus.
International experts, including U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, say they are wary of declaring that the pace of worldwide infections is slowing, despite the steady drop in new daily cases China has reported.
Here are the latest developments:
● Beijing’s central Xicheng district said it would seal off residential compounds for half a million residents in one of strictest control policies to reach the Chinese capital.
● Hong Kong reported its second death from the outbreak. The victim was a 70-year old man who died Wednesday, hospital officials said.
● Tempers and reports of police brutality are flaring across China as authorities rough up residents who refuse to wear masks or abide by mobility controls. China’s minister of public security warned local officials on Tuesday about excessive use of force.
● In Japan, an infectious disease specialist condemned conditions on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, saying they had endangered lives.
Japan whistleblower slams chaotic, scary conditions on Diamond Princess
TOKYO — A Japanese infectious disease specialist has condemned the “chaotic” and “scary” conditions on board the Diamond Princess cruise liner, saying a lack of infection control risked the lives not only of the passengers and crew but also of the officials and medical staff working on the ship.
Kentaro Iwata of Kobe University said he had gained access to the ship Tuesday and was appalled by a “completely inadequate system of infection control on board.”
After several hours trying offer constructive advice on how to improve procedure, he was thrown off the ship, but was so worried he recorded YouTube videos in Japanese and English exposing his findings. The Japanese version has already been viewed more than 710,000 times.
Iwata said he had worked in Africa during the Ebola outbreak, in China during the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic, as well as during cholera outbreaks.
“I never had fear of getting infection myself, for Ebola, SARS, cholera, because I know how to protect myself, how to protect others and how infection control should be,” he said. “But inside the Diamond Princess, I was so scared.”
Already 542 people on the cruise ship have been found to have the virus, out of 2,404 people tested, with results still awaited on the final 1,300 tests.
Four people working on or around the ship during the quarantine period have also contracted the virus, including a quarantine officer, a health ministry official, an ambulance driver and a medical staffer.
Normal infection control involves establishing a red zone, where the virus is present and protective gear must be worn, and a green zone, which is safe, Iwata said. There was no such demarcation on board the ship, with people wearing protective suits mingling with and eating alongside unprotected people, and people even eating food and handling smartphones without removing gloves and clothing that could carry the virus.
“It was completely chaotic,” he said. “I was so scared of getting covid-19 because there was no way to tell where the virus is, no green zone, no red zone — everywhere could have the virus.”
Iwata said “bureaucrats were in charge of everything” without a single professional infection control specialist on board. When a crew member went to a nurse with a fever, the nurse didn’t even bother protecting herself, because she had concluded she must have already caught the virus, he said.
He has since returned to his home in Kobe, but has isolated himself in a room for fear of infecting his family, and will not return to work for around two weeks for fear of infecting colleagues and patients. But he said he feared doctors and nurses working on board will return to medical centers around the country with the virus, and could infect patients.
Responding to Iwata’s complaints, Japan’s chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the government had been “implementing measures to prevent the spread of the infection thoroughly.”
South Korea reports sharp rise in cases, mostly linked to a church
SEOUL — South Korea confirmed 15 new cases of the new coronavirus infection on Wednesday, raising the national tally to 46.
Of the new cases, 13 were in Daegu city and the surrounding southwestern province of North Gyeongsang Province, with 11 of them linked to a previously confirmed patient, according to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The 61-year-old woman is believed to have infected 10 people who attended the same church, and one person who came in contact at her hospital.
She started displaying symptoms of fever around Feb. 10 and tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, according to the KCDC.
The agency has identified 166 people who came in contact with the woman, who are now in quarantine at home or in hospitals. It said it would conduct a close inspection of the church and test more churchgoers for the virus.
Six more Filipino crew members on Diamond Princess test positive for coronavirus
MANILA — There are now 41 Filipino crew members on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship who are infected with the novel coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday, an increase of six from a day earlier.
The patients have been brought to hospitals in Japan, where the ship is moored, and will be unable to return to the Philippines even as the government aims to repatriate other Filipinos this week.
Only those who are asymptomatic and who tested negative for the virus will be allowed to board a flight. They will also be subject to a 14-day quarantine.
The repatriation team will also be kept in isolation for the same period. Officials said the quarantine facility and other details are still being finalized.
There are a total of 538 Filipino crew members on the cruise liner.
The global outbreak has affected the Philippines’ two million-strong overseas workforce, resulting in panic and job uncertainty. At least two Filipinos in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates have tested positive for the virus.
Hong Kong reports second death from virus outbreak
HONG KONG — A 70-year-old man has died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to a hospital spokeswoman, bringing Hong Kong’s death toll from the outbreak to two.
A spokesperson for Princess Margaret Hospital said the patient died on Wednesday morning after his condition deteriorated, without providing more details. When health officials initially provided details on his case on Friday, they said he had underlying illnesses. He was sent to the hospital on Feb. 12 after developing malaise, shortness of breath and cough, the Center for Health Protection said, where he was in critical condition at the time. The man, who lives alone, had visited mainland China for a day trip on Jan. 22.
As of Wednesday morning, Hong Kong reported 62 cases of coronavirus infection, including the two deaths. The first death, a 39-year-old man who contracted the virus outside of the city, also had underlying medical issues, health officials said.