In nearby South Korea, cases soared by nearly two-thirds, mostly in the southern part of the peninsula, national authorities said. The mayor of Daegu, the city where 10 South Koreans contracted the disease from a church service, asked residents to stay indoors. Iran also reported infections as cases rose in the Middle East.
Many international experts say the disease will continue to spread globally even as the Chinese government seeks to present the image that it is coming to grips with the epidemic. New cases inside China dropped again Wednesday, officials reported Thursday, after national authorities changed for the second time in a week the criteria for how cases are diagnosed and counted.
Here are the latest developments:
● China tallied a total of 394 new infections and 136 deaths through the end of Wednesday, its lowest in weeks, after national authorities changed the criteria for classifying cases. There is now a cumulative total of 74,546 infections and 2,118 deaths, most in central Hubei province.
● The mayor of the South Korean city of Daegu urged its 2.5 million people on Thursday to stay indoors as cases of the new virus, known as covid-19, soared.
● In Japan, two passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship died Thursday, the first fatalities from the virus-stricken liner. A day earlier, an infectious disease specialist slammed officials for failing to observe proper quarantine practices on the vessel.
● The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea increased substantially Thursday, rising by 32, or nearly two-thirds, to 82. Korea’s Centers for Disease Control said all of the cases except one in Seoul emerged in or around Daegu city.
● Malaysian authorities say they have intelligence suggesting the fugitive financier Jho Low was hiding in Wuhan before the outbreak.
South Korean city urges residents not to venture outside amid jump in virus cases
SEOUL — After a sudden jump in coronavirus cases, the mayor of South Korea’s fourth largest city, Daegu, urged all its 2.5 million residents on Thursday to stay indoors.
“Dear citizens, from today, please refrain from going out,” Kwon Young-jin said after 30 new cases of the virus were reported in the city and surrounding North Gyeongsang Province on Thursday.
Daegu has temporarily shut nurseries in the city. Schools could also have their winter holiday extended to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the city’s education authorities.
Posts on social media reported that malls and restaurants in downtown Daegu were nearly empty following the spike in virus cases.
Some 23 out of the 30 cases were linked to a Daegu church that a 61-year-old patient had attended, according to Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The church has been shut down and the churchgoers are being tested for the virus, according to Kwon.
South Korea has now confirmed 82 cases of covid-19.
Australian passengers from Diamond Princess cruise ship arrive home on repatriation flights
A chartered flight carrying more than 150 Australian citizens and permanent residents from Japan landed home on Thursday morning, local media reported.
Passengers on the Qantas repatriation flight had been quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, which had been put on lockdown for two weeks amid hundreds of new cases.
The evacuees, including many elderly people, were required to pass a health check to disembark the vessel and go through several additional screenings before boarding the Boeing 747 at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.
On the plane, passengers had no in-person contact with Qantas crew members, and food was waiting for them at their seats as they boarded, according to news.com.au. Upon landing in Australia, they were screened for the virus several times and will now spend two weeks at a quarantine facility near Darwin, on the country’s northern coast.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the evacuees will be quarantined at a separate part of the facility from more than 250 evacuees who had been brought home from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the virus, and who are expected to be released on Sunday.
About 10 of the Australians set to leave the ship and join the repatriation flight were ordered at the last minute to stay behind after being told they had tested positive for coronavirus, the Australian reported.
Another 15 potential passengers decided against joining, largely to stay with family members who are receiving medical treatment in Japan, Morrison said. They will not be allowed to return home for another two weeks. About 220 Australians were initially aboard the Diamond Princess.
Separately on Thursday, Australia’s government extended a ban on arrivals from mainland China for another week, until Feb. 29.
Hong Kong keeps civil servants at home amid continued virus threat
HONG KONG — The Hong Kong government on Thursday said it would further extend work-from-home arrangements for civil servants until March 1, and would continue providing only limited public services to control the spread of the coronavirus infection.
The city has recorded 65 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, but there are fears this number will continue to increase. More than 100 Hong Kong passengers aboard the Diamond Princess, a coronavirus-hit ship that has been moored near Tokyo under quarantine, returned home on Thursday. They will have to spend 14 days in a quarantine center.
The government said work-from-home arrangements could be further extended beyond March 1 depending on the spread of the epidemic. Schools have been closed since the Lunar New Year holiday in late January, and will continue to be shuttered until mid-March.
The city has recorded two deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.