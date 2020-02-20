BEIJING — Authorities worldwide warned about the spread of the coronavirus beyond China on Thursday as Japan reported the first two deaths from the Diamond Princess cruise liner and a major South Korean city asked citizens to refrain from venturing outdoors.

A Japanese man and woman, both said to be in their 80s, were among 631 passengers who contracted the disease while on board the Diamond Princess. They left the ship last week and had been hospitalized but died on Thursday, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

In nearby South Korea, cases soared by nearly two-thirds, mostly in the southern part of the peninsula, national authorities said. The mayor of Daegu, the city where 10 South Koreans contracted the disease from a church service, asked residents to stay indoors. Iran also reported infections as cases rose in the Middle East.

Many international experts say the disease will continue to spread globally even as the Chinese government seeks to present the image that it is coming to grips with the epidemic. New cases inside China dropped again Wednesday, officials reported Thursday, after national authorities changed for the second time in a week the criteria for how cases are diagnosed and counted.

Here are the latest developments:

● China tallied a total of 394 new infections and 136 deaths through the end of Wednesday, its lowest in weeks, after national authorities changed the criteria for classifying cases. There is now a cumulative total of 74,546 infections and 2,118 deaths, most in central Hubei province.

● The mayor of the South Korean city of Daegu urged its 2.5 million people on Thursday to stay indoors as cases of the new virus, known as covid-19, soared.

● In Japan, two passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship died Thursday, the first fatalities from the virus-stricken liner. A day earlier, an infectious disease specialist slammed officials for failing to observe proper quarantine practices on the vessel.

● The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea increased substantially Thursday, rising by 32, or nearly two-thirds, to 82. Korea’s Centers for Disease Control said all of the cases except one in Seoul emerged in or around Daegu city.

● Malaysian authorities say they have intelligence suggesting the fugitive financier Jho Low was hiding in Wuhan before the outbreak.