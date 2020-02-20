What you need to know about coronavirus

The latest: China tallied a total of 1,749 new infections and 136 deaths through the end of Tuesday, making the cumulative total 74,185 infections and 2,004 deaths.

How does the coronavirus make people sick, and why does it kill some of them? When people die of the coronavirus, it’s not just the virus that kills them — it’s their own immune system.

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus: More than 25 countries have reported at least one case of coronavirus. Infections have been confirmed in France, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Nepal, Spain, Cambodia, Belgium, Singapore, Sweden, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Vietnam, Taiwan, Canada and Sri Lanka.

What is coronavirus and how does it spread? Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses whose effects range from causing the common cold to triggering much more serious diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. These are the biggest questions surrounding the virus.

