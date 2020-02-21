Tests at a prison in eastern Shandong province showed 207 out of 2,077 inmates and staff were infected, and the provincial justice department’s Communist Party secretary was dismissed as a result, the province announced. Another jail in Zhejiang province found 34 cases. Hubei province at the center of the outbreak said Friday it found 220 new cases inside penitentiaries.
The prison outbreaks underscored the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s high transmissibility in confined spaces after the disease ravaged the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan. In South Korea, new cases skyrocketed by half, bringing the national total to 156, as worries mounted that the country could be a new hot spot.
China’s government has sought to encourage companies to resume work after an extended Lunar New Year closure aimed at containing the virus, but some factories have been forced to shut down soon after reopening as infections surface.
Here is what we know:
● The discovery of hundreds of new coronavirus cases in Chinese prisons underlined fears about the virus’s ability to spread rapidly in confined areas.
● Cases in South Korea doubled, with investigators focusing on a church and hospital in the southern city of Daegu.
● Hundreds of passengers were disembarking from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, but the massive case load left troubling questions about the rigor of quarantine and testing procedures on board.
● Officials in Wuhan have been disinfecting the city’s drainage pipes amid concerns that the virus could spread through the sewer system.
Prison case load casts further doubt on China’s infection statistics
Authorities in three Chinese provinces on Friday announced viral outbreaks inside prisons that added roughly 500 cases to the cumulative case count and the stark prospect of contagion now spreading through the densely packed facilities.
In Hubei province at the heart of the epidemic, 230 cases were found at a women’s prison in Wuhan, while 41 more cases were reported in a nearby county. Shandong province announced that 10 percent of the 2,077 inmates and staff at Renchang prison were infected. Zhejiang province reported 34 infections were reported at a jail.
It’s not clear why the cases came to light in quick succession on Friday, or when the infections were first discovered. Various authorities appeared to disclose the outbreaks only after Shandong province announced the dismissal of its justice department’s Communist Party chief Friday and revealed the scale of infections at Renchang prison.
Within hours, several other provinces announced that they, too, had outbreaks inside penal facilities.
The Hubei health commission said in a statement Friday that because prisons were not linked to its centralized case reporting system, the provincial commission only updated their tallies after receiving reports from prisons “by hand” late Thursday.
The prison case counts appeared to further scramble the case data reported by the Chinese government. Hubei province revised its statistics on Friday to at least partially — but not fully — account for prison cases, but discrepancies in the arithmetic remained.
National officials have not publicly addressed how they would confront the problem.
Days before the announcements, speculation had surfaced on Chinese social media that prisons in Shandong and Zhejiang may be ravaged by the coronavirus but never officially confirmed.
After several days of widely fluctuating statistics, state-controlled media Friday began to circulate remarks by the secretary-general of the Communist Party’s powerful political and legal commission, Chen Yixin, warning the entire bureaucracy to report accurate numbers and not “hide” cases.
“Behind the numbers lies the lives of the people and the credibility of the government,” Chen said.
North Korea reportedly closes its schools for one month
North Korea has closed all of its schools as of Thursday in response to fears about the spreading coronavirus, the Daily NK reported.
The closure affects all of the country’s educational institutions, from childcare centers though secondary schools and most colleges, except for universities in Pyongyang, according to the Seoul-based news website.
Pyongyang university students who live in the capital have been told to stay at home, while those who come from other parts of the country have been ordered not to leave their dormitories, the Daily NK reported.
Although the coronavirus originated in neighboring China, which has since documented tens of thousands of cases, North Korea has insisted it is free of the virus. On Wednesday, officials with the World Health Organization said there are “no indications” of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The school closure has nonetheless sparked some fears that an outbreak is already underway in North Korea, according to the Daily NK, even as all foreign tourists have been blocked from entering the country.
Wuhan disinfects sewers in effort to halt spread of virus
BEIJING — Wuhan has dumped nearly 2,000 tons of disinfectant in the city’s drainage networks in a bid to prevent the coronavirus from spreading through the sewer system, which has been a growing concern with troubling historical precedent.
Since Jan. 29, Wuhan – the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak – has mobilized over 6,500 people to pour 1,936 tons of disinfectant down the drains, targeting pipelines, septic tanks and sewage wells in hospitals, centralized quarantine facilities and other “high risk” areas, the city’s water authority said on Thursday.
The move came after research showed the virus can survive in human feces and that the pathogen could be transmitted along the fecal-oral route, despite repeated assurances from the government in the early days that it is only transmitted through direct contact with virus-laden droplets from an infected person.
In 2003, over 300 residents in Hong Kong’s Amoy Gardens compound were infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus due to the defective design of its sewer system.
Wuhan’s 26 water treatment plants and sewage pumping stations have taken similar measures in the past three weeks, having poured sodium hypochlorite into wastewater for extra disinfection and oxidation around the clock.
Renowned respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan, who was a leading medical adviser in China’s management of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday had warned the public to keep their drainage pipes unblocked as the virus might spread through drainage systems.
“If a waste pipe is blocked, the contaminated air, or the aerosol carrying the novel coronavirus, may lead to infection,” Zhong said at a news conference in Guangzhou.
“I think the virus was spread and inhaled through aerosol that contained dried and contaminated feces, not taken in through the digestion tract,” Zhong added.
Two research teams, one led by Dr. Zhong, announced last week that they had isolated novel coronavirus strains from feces of infected patients.
Earlier this month, dozens of homes in Hong Kong’s Tsing Yi area were evacuated after two tenants from different floors of one building were infected. Authorities have yet to conclude whether the infections were caused by a modified drainage pipe, as suspected.
Another Chinese doctor falls victims to coronavirus
BEIJING — China is grieving the death of another young doctor in Wuhan, a 29-year old pulmonologist at Jiangxia District No. 1 People’s Hospital named Peng Yinhua.
Peng was scheduled to hold his wedding on Feb. 1 but postponed it to continue treating patients who began flooding into Wuhan’s hospitals in January as the coronavirus outbreak escalated. He had wedding invitation cards stored in his office desk, unsent, as he rushed back to work, according to Wuhan’s Changjiang Daily newspaper.
Peng worked practically nonstop for weeks, telling his colleagues that he did not need rest because he was young, before falling ill and admitting himself into his hospital Jan. 25.
Despite several weeks of treatment at Wuhan’s advanced Jinyintuan hospital and a successful blood transfusion, he died Thursday, becoming the latest high-profile case of a young, seemingly healthy adult succumbing to Covid-19.
China’s battle against the epidemic has been particularly costly for medical professions. More than 1,700 health workers have ben infected so far, with at least seven deaths, including Peng.
On Tuesday, Wuhan doctors and nurses stood at attention outside Wuhan’s Wuchang hospital to mourn the passing of hospital director Liu Zhiming’s hearse. Liu became infected on the job and died age 51, the Wuhan Health Commission said.
Massive Diamond Princess case load leaves questions unanswered
YOKOHAMA, Japan — As hundreds of passengers disembark from the Diamond Princess on Friday, the Japanese government insists that the quarantine was effective in reducing transmission of the virus on the ship.
It also says its choices were limited at the start, because it lacked facilities on land to isolate all 3,711 people on board.
Still, with at least 634 people on board confirmed to have contracted the virus, many questions remain unanswered. Here are a few of them.
After the first case was diagnosed, why did it take more than three days before the passengers were placed in quarantine?
A former passenger from Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus on Feb 1. Princess Cruises said it learned about this on social media the following day and reached out to Hong Kong authorities. On Feb. 3, after receiving formal notification from Hong Kong, the captain told passengers the ship would wait in Yokohama for Japanese health ministry officials to assess the situation.
But passengers continued to mingle, including at a buffet dinner on Feb. 4. It was only later that the captain told passengers to remain in their cabins. Those three days provided a crucial window for the virus to spread.
Was it ethical to leave more than 1,000 crew members on board to run the ship, with no effective quarantine or isolation, and no choice in the matter?
Indian crew members appealed to their government to get them off the ship, saying they feared for their lives. But their calls went unanswered. In the end at least 74 crew members contracted the virus, with many falling sick after the quarantine was imposed.
Was it right to confine more than 200 people over the age of 80 on board?
Eight days into the quarantine, Japan’s government changed course and began to bring the oldest passengers off the ship, but many people believe it should have acted sooner.
Why did it take a week to bring one 84-year-old woman off the ship after she came down with fever, and did this delay contribute to her death?
Asked about this case, Japan’s government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said only that doctors gave “the highest priority” to people with a fever or over 80 years old.
Did the ship act as a breeding ground for the virus?
The U.S. government seems to think so, mandating an additional two weeks’ quarantine for its evacuated citizens. The Japanese government says the quarantine was effective “in reducing the transmission” of the virus, with most of the infections after Feb. 5 occurring among crew members and within cabins.
Were the conditions safe for people brought in to manage the quarantine?
Infectious disease expert Kentaro Iwata called the conditions on board chaotic and scary, with no effective infection control. The government has pushed back against the criticisms, yet six workers – four government officials, one medic and one ambulance driver – all contracted the virus.
South Korea takes emergency steps to contain rapid spread of coronavirus
SEOUL — South Korea designated a southern city and surrounding area a “special care zone” after a surge in coronavirus cases centered on a church there.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said early Friday that South Korea faces a coronavirus “emergency” and vowed to mobilize “utmost resources” to Daegu city and surrounding North Gyeongsang province, where more than two-thirds of the country’s 156 virus cases have occurred.
After the national tally of infection jumped by half from previous day, South Korea on Friday now has the unwanted distinction of having the highest toll besides China and Japan.
President Moon Jae-in on Friday described South Korea’s coronavirus situation as “grave” and ordered inspections of the Daegu church and a nearby hospital identified as two clusters of infection. More than 80 coronavirus patients are linked to the local branch of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a fringe religious sect. The hospital in nearby Cheongdo County reported 16 infection cases, including the country’s first death from the virus.
Three members of South Korea’s military also tested positive for the virus since Thursday. Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said all soldiers will be banned from leaving their barracks except for special situations.
After several cases were reported in capital, Seoul, since Thursday, mayor Park Won-soon said large demonstrations often held in the city on weekends will be banned.
Meanwhile, Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin said Friday the city’s 2.5 million residents should “refrain from movement.” Daegu officials ordered schools and nurseries to postpone classes by a week to prevent the virus from spreading.
“Concerns of local transmission are growing with the jump in confirmed cases in Daegu and North Gyeongsang,” Moon said, while urging the public to “trust the government’s efforts.”
Canada reports ninth coronavirus case in woman who traveled to Iran
TORONTO — A woman who recently returned to Canada after a trip to Iran has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, public health officials said Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to nine.
The woman, who is in her 30s, lives in British Columbia and has a “relatively mild” form of the virus, said Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer. She and some of her close contacts are in self-isolation at home.
The case, which Henry described as “unusual,” is prompting new questions about how the coronavirus may be spreading.
“This could be an indicator that there’s more widespread transmission,” Henry said. “This is what we call an indicator, or a sentinel event.”
Iran has reported five cases of the novel coronavirus and two deaths.
Henry said that public health officials are investigating the details of the woman’s travel and when exactly she began to experience symptoms, to determine whether the other passengers on her flight need to be notified.
There have been six cases of the novel coronavirus in British Columbia and three cases in Ontario.