China backtracked Monday on an earlier announcement that it would relax travel restrictions on the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan, amplifying concerns about the government response to the deadly outbreak.

A notice by Wuhan’s epidemic prevention and control headquarters said Monday that it would ease some of the more draconian travel restrictions on the locked-down city at the heart of the epidemic, allowing for the return of some residents trapped outside Wuhan since late January and permitting visitors stuck in the city to leave.

But hours later, Wuhan’s city government declared the earlier announcement invalid, saying it had been released without authorization. The confused responses coincided with the news that a number of provinces had lowered the severity of their emergency-response levels, and came as Beijing counts the costs of an extended outbreak that threatens to shake both the Chinese and global economy.

Speaking to Communisty Party officials on Sunday, President Xi Jinping warned that the outbreak was a “crisis” that would inevitably jolt the country’s economic development, but pledged that the disruption would be temporary and manageable.

● Official figures released Monday showed there had been 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 150 new deaths from the outbreak by the end of Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 77,150 with a cumulative death toll of 2,592. The majority of the new cases — 398 — were in Hubei province, as were all but one death.

● Wuhan’s epidemic prevention and control headquarters announced Monday that it would ease some restrictions on movement in the coronavirus-stricken city. Separately, six provinces lowered their health response levels as businesses reopened and workers ended their 14 day self-quarantines.

● Xi spoke Sunday and gave some of his starkest public warnings about the virus, telling party members that the outbreak was both a crisis and a test for Beijing.

● The outbreak continues to widen in other countries, with South Korea announcing Monday that it now had 763 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, seven of which had resulted in deaths