But hours later, Wuhan’s city government declared the earlier announcement invalid, saying it had been released without authorization. The confused responses coincided with the news that a number of provinces had lowered the severity of their emergency-response levels, and came as Beijing counts the costs of an extended outbreak that threatens to shake both the Chinese and global economy.

Speaking to Communisty Party officials on Sunday, President Xi Jinping warned that the outbreak was a “crisis” that would inevitably jolt the country’s economic development, but pledged that the disruption would be temporary and manageable.

● Official figures released Monday showed there had been 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 150 new deaths from the outbreak by the end of Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 77,150 with a cumulative death toll of 2,592. The majority of the new cases — 398 — were in Hubei province, as were all but one death.

● Wuhan’s epidemic prevention and control headquarters announced Monday that it would ease some restrictions on movement in the coronavirus-stricken city. Separately, six provinces lowered their health response levels as businesses reopened and workers ended their 14 day self-quarantines.

● Xi spoke Sunday and gave some of his starkest public warnings about the virus, telling party members that the outbreak was both a crisis and a test for Beijing.

● The outbreak continues to widen in other countries, with South Korea announcing Monday that it now had 763 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, seven of which had resulted in deaths

China backtracks on announcement that Wuhan travel restrictions were being relaxed Just hours after Wuhan’s epidemic prevention and control headquarters announced it would be easing some of the strictest travel restrictions in place on the coronavirus-hit city, a post on the city’s social media account said that the announcement was not authorized and that travel restrictions would not be lifted. In a post on Weibo, the Wuhan city government said that officials had made the “invalid” announcement on Monday morning without the appropriate permission. The city would “strictly control the vehicles and personnel going through Wuhan” in line with Xi’s orders to present the outbreak from spreading, the message said. The apparent reversal of a high-profile decision drew confusion within China, with the independent news outlet Caixin using an unflattering idiom in a headline about the backtrack. The idiom, which roughly translates as “issue an order in the morning and rescind it in the evening,” is a well-known reference to government dysfunction. By Adam Taylor AD AD

Chinese provinces lower health restrictions as businesses reopen and workers leave quarantine BEIJING — Guangdong province on Monday revised down its health emergency response to level two as more businesses reopened and workers returned to their offices after 14 days’ quarantine at home. Under the Chinese system, level one is the highest grade of tresponse, used in the case of “extremely severe” public health incidents. Guangdong had been enforcing the highest level of response measures since Jan. 23, when Wuhan announced a total lockdown. Five other Chinese provinces also adjusted their emergency responses: Shanxi revised down to level three, indicating intermediate or lower risk, while Gansu, Guizhou, Liaoning, Yunnan lowered the emergency response to level two from level one. Currently, 25 out of China’s 31 provinces, regions, and municipalities remain on alevel one response. By Lyric Li AD AD

Chinese study suggests outbreak did not begin at Wuhan market HONG KONG — A preprinted research paper by Chinese scientists claims to provide further evidence to indicate that Wuhan Seafood Market may not be the source of the current outbreak of coronavirus. Co-authored by researchers from three Chinese institutions including the Chinese Academy of Sciences and published on the academy’s website last Thursday, the study attempts to trace how the virus emerged and evolved. The authors analyzed the genomic data from 93 samples of the novel coronavirus and concluded that it was likely to have spread to the market from somewhere else. “The crowded market then boosted SARS-CoV-2 circulation and spread it to the whole city in early December 2019,” according to the research. It also pointed out that human-to-human transmission of the virus might have existed in Wuhan as early as late November. The market was closed on Jan. 1. Chinese health authorities announced Jan. 22 that they believe the novel conoravirus had originated from the Wuhan seafood market. The peer-reviewed study is the latest to challenge this, however, following another study which analyzed the first 41 patients in Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan published in The Lancet on Jan. 27. By Tiffany Liang AD AD

Wuhan relaxes lockdown, says some people can leave city for limited reason BEIJING — Wuhan’s epidemic prevention and control headquarters announced Monday that it would be easing some of the restrictions on movement in the coronavirus-struck city. The announcement said that vehicles that need to enter the city for epidemic prevention and control, the functioning of the city, transportation of epidemic prevention materials, as well as Wuhan residents and vehicles stranded outside the city will be allowed to enter the city following necessary procedures. Additionally, the announcement said that people stuck in the city due to the lockdown would be able to leave if they were involved in similar procedures and if they do not have any of the symptoms related to the coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan was placed under a strict lockdown on Jan. 23 with restrictions placed on movement throughout the city, home to almost 11 million people. By Yang Liu AD AD

China reports 409 new cases of novel coronavirus and 150 deaths HONG KONG — The Chinese government announced 409 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, along with 150 new deaths. The vast majority of the new cases of the coronavirus in China continued to be in Hubei province, the epicenter of the current outbreak. The Chinese government imposed an unprecedented lockdown on the province and its capital city Wuhan in January. Some 398 of the new cases were in Hubei, with 24 of China’s 31 provinces, regions and municipalities reporting no new cases. Of the 150 new deaths, all but one were in Hubei. By Adam Taylor AD AD