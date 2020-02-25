China and South Korea announced new cases of novel coronavirus Tuesday, raising concerns in both nations about how long it could take for normal life to return, as global travel disruption widened in response to the mushrooming health threat.

South Korea confirmed 60 more cases, bringing its total to 893, the most outside of China. Health officials are working to place the worst-hit city, Daegu, on lockdown, though the government said Tuesday that the restrictions will not be as draconian as those that Chinese authorities implemented in Wuhan.

In China, officials said there had been more than 500 new cases of coronavirus through to the end of Monday. In a televised interview, one health official said it might take 28 days to safely say an area is free of coronavirus — a time scale that suggests more uncertainty for the Chinese and global economy.

Here are the latest developments:

● The Chinese government said Tuesday that there had been 508 new confirmed cases by the end of the previous day, along with 74 deaths, bringing the total number of accumulated infections across the country to 77,658 with 2,663 deaths.

● A Chinese health official warned that there needs to be at least 28 days without new cases to say an area is free of the outbreak, raising questions about how long it will take for normal life to resume.

● South Korea on Tuesday reported 60 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its national tally to 893, the most outside of China. The number of cases in Italy also soared to more than 200 by late Monday.

● A fourth former passenger from the Diamond Princess cruise liner has died. Japan says 691 people on board the ship tested positive for the virus, although that figure does not include more than 20 people who were also found to have the virus on their return to their home country.

● The financial impact of the outbreak continued after the Dow Jones industrial average lost more than 1,000 points Monday — its largest drop in two years. In Japan, where markets were closed the previous day, the Nikkei 225 fell more than 3 percent Tuesday.