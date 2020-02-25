In China, officials said there had been more than 500 new cases of coronavirus through to the end of Monday. In a televised interview, one health official said it might take 28 days to safely say an area is free of coronavirus — a time scale that suggests more uncertainty for the Chinese and global economy.

Here are the latest developments:

● The Chinese government said Tuesday that there had been 508 new confirmed cases by the end of the previous day, along with 74 deaths, bringing the total number of accumulated infections across the country to 77,658 with 2,663 deaths.

● A Chinese health official warned that there needs to be at least 28 days without new cases to say an area is free of the outbreak, raising questions about how long it will take for normal life to resume.

● South Korea on Tuesday reported 60 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its national tally to 893, the most outside of China. The number of cases in Italy also soared to more than 200 by late Monday.

● A fourth former passenger from the Diamond Princess cruise liner has died. Japan says 691 people on board the ship tested positive for the virus, although that figure does not include more than 20 people who were also found to have the virus on their return to their home country.

● The financial impact of the outbreak continued after the Dow Jones industrial average lost more than 1,000 points Monday — its largest drop in two years. In Japan, where markets were closed the previous day, the Nikkei 225 fell more than 3 percent Tuesday.

Chinese woman who tested negative eight times has coronavirus, local government says A Chinese woman who tested negative for the novel coronavirus eight times has been found to have the virus, according to a local government announcement. The 56-year-old woman had been working in a hotel in Chongqing where she came into contact with an infected staff member, according to officials in Anyue county in Sichuan province. The woman was placed under medical observation on Feb. 2, local news site Sichuan Observer reported on Tuesday, and subsequently tested for coronavirus eight times between Feb. 7 and Feb. 23. A hospital test on Feb. 24 confirmed that she had the novel coronavirus, Anyue county officials said Tuesday. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city of Ziyang, where she has been under isolation since Friday, the county said in a statement. By Adam Taylor in Hong Kong and Liu Yang in Beijing

South Korea says Daegu is on lockdown, but not 'Wuhan-style' lockdown SEOUL — South Korean officials on Tuesday called for maximum efforts to contain the coronavirus, while stopping short of a Wuhan-style regional lockdown for the virus-hit city of Daegu. South Korea's ruling party spokesman announced early Tuesday a "maximum lockdown" for Daegu and surrounding North Gyeongsang province, though later dialed down the language following a public backlash. Spokesman Hong Ihk-pyo made the remark while briefing reporters about a morning meeting between the party, government and the presidential office to discuss emergency response to the virus. In a second briefing, Hong said he did not mean a "Wuhan-style lockdown" involving restrictions on all travel in and out of the city. President Moon Jae-in also said the expression did not mean a regional lockdown of the Daegu area but a maximal obstruction of the viral spread, according to his spokesman Kang Min-seok. The approach of officials in South Korea, a democracy, differed from that of authoritarian China and appeared to reflect concern over the potential political effects of placing a major metropolis under lockdown. In response to the mention of "lockdown," Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin said "the political establishment should not rashly exploit that matter." More than half of South Korea's 893 coronavirus cases are in Daegu, according to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. South Korea's government has designated Daegu city and North Gyeongsang as "special care zones" where support will be concentrated. By Min Joo Kim

Chinese official suggests 28 days needed to confirm no new cases As debate continues about how long the incubation period is in cases of the novel coronavirus, a Chinese official suggested Monday evening that the country needs at least 28 days without new cases to show the virus is not spreading. Zhang Ying, deputy director of Tianjin's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, was asked during a news program on state broadcaster CCTV when citizens could feel safe that the outbreak was contained. "Speaking in terms of epidemiology, we have to keep observing for at least two longest incubation periods of time since the last infection cleared, and in the case of coronavirus, it is 28 days in total," Zhang said, referring to the 14-day quarantines currently in place. "When no more new infections have been reported after 28 days, we can feel 100 percent at ease," Zhang continued. The remarks drew thousands of comments on Weibo, China's Twitter-like service, where many wondered how long they would have to wait before normal life resumed. "Two months will have 60% of enterprises killed!" one user wrote. Zhang's comments come amid scrutiny of the advice given by Zhong Nanshan, a renowned pulmonologist and a member of the national experts team in the coronavirus control work, who recommended between 10 and 14 days quarantine for suspected coronavirus cases. Last Friday, Hubei province announced that a 70-year-old man in Sennongjiang had been confirmed as having coronavirus after a 27 day incubation period. By Adam Taylor in Hong Kong and Wang Yuan in Beijing

Hong Kong activist sends message of support to South Koreans Joshua Wong, a prominent activist within Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and a critic of the Chinese government, has sent a message of support to South Korea as the country reels from a surge in coronavirus cases. 이번에는 저와 홍콩 시민들이 한국에 위로의 마음과 응원의 마음을 전합니다. 한국 국민 여러분 함께 힘내요! 🇰🇷 — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) February 25, 2020 "I am sorry that the number of coronavirus cases is surging in South Korea. Many South Korean people supported the Hong Kong democracy movement. I always feel grateful to the people of South Korea who showed support," Wong wrote in Korean on Twitter. Wong and other Hong Kong-based activists have been critical of Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Some pro-Chinese government voices, such as Global Times editor Hu Xijin, have used the outbreak in South Korea as evidence that Beijing is handling the outbreak well. By Adam Taylor in Hong Kong and Min Joo Kim in Seoul

Fourth Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger dies TOKYO — A fourth former passenger from the Diamond Princess has died, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday. All four fatalities involved people aged in their 80s, according to the Health Ministry and NHK. There were more than 200 people over the age of 80 on board the ship and the rising death toll will reinforce criticism about keeping vulnerable people confined on board the cruise ship, where it was difficult to protect them from infection and provide prompt medical care. Japan says 691 people on board the Diamond Princess tested positive for the virus, although that number does not include more than 20 people who were also found to have the virus on their return to the United States, Australia and Hong Kong, and one Japanese passenger who fell ill after returning home. Separately Japan has recorded 160 cases of the new coronavirus as of the start of Tuesday, according to a tally by NHK, including 14 Japanese citizens who were evacuated on charter flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan. By Simon Denyer