Although China announced a decline in new confirmed cases on Wednesday, numbers soared in South Korea to over 1,000 in total, with more widely expected in the coming days as the state attempts to test 200,000 people, and as cases continued to be discovered in Europe and the Middle East.
Here are the latest developments:
● Stocks were down Tuesday in Japan and Hong Kong, the major financial centers of Asia, with both the Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng indexes registering modest drops. This comes after the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 879 points Monday, worrying the Trump administration.
● Official numbers released by the Chinese government showed a decline in the number of new cases in mainland China, with 406 additional cases reported Wednesday morning, along with 52 deaths. All but five of the new cases and all of the new deaths were in Hubei province.
● South Korea reported 169 additional cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing up the national tally to 1,146. That number is widely expected to rise in coming days as the country begins the mass testing of more than 200,000 members of a messianic religious movement at the center of an outbreak in the city of Daegu.
● Hong Kong, already battered by months of political turmoil, announced handouts of about $1,280 to many residents in an effort to counter the outbreak’s economic toll. The city also said its economy shrank by 1.2 percent last year, the first annual decline since 2009.
Asian markets extend losses amid coronavirus fears
HONG KONG — Asian markets extended losses Wednesday, though the declines were modest compared with those on U.S. markets on Tuesday, when the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 879 points.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down about 1 percent in midafternoon trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.8 percent lower. Crude oil and U.S. stock futures were slightly higher.
The Chinese government announced a series of stimulus measures on Tuesday, encouraging financial institutions to defer loan payments and increase lending for small and medium sized businesses.
Hong Kong also announced its own stimulus package on Wednesday, including a payment of over $1,200 to all adult permanent residents.
Number of South Korea coronavirus cases expected to jump as mass testing of more than 200,000 begins
SEOUL — The number of South Korean coronavirus cases is widely expected to jump in coming days, as the country begins the mass testing of more than 200,000 members of a messianic religious movement at the center of an outbreak in the city of Daegu.
South Korea reported 169 additional cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing up the national tally to 1,146.
Of latest cases, 134 are in southern city of Daegu, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
More than half of South Korea’s covid-19 cases have been traced to a regional branch of the secretive Shincheonji Church of Jesus, formally known as the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.
Shincheonji members believe leader Lee Man-hee is the second coming of Jesus. The church is widely considered a cult and some members have been accused of hiding from health workers.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited the virus-hit city with aides on Tuesday. After one of attendees at a Daegu meeting with Moon tested positive for the virus, presidential aides and reporters who attended the meeting have been advised to quarantine themselves, according to South Korea’s state-funded Yonhap News Agency. A spokesman for the President said he could not confirm the media report.
South Korea’s military said 18 soldiers have been diagnosed with the virus as of Wednesday. Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told soldiers not to leave their barracks other than for exceptional situations.
Hong Kong offers $1,280 handouts to residents to stimulate struggling economy
HONG KONG — In a bid to stem the financial damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong’s government has announced a number of measures to aid individuals and firms.
Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po revealed the measures in a speech on Wednesday, announcing that each adult permanent resident in the city would receive 10,000 in Hong Kong dollars as a hand out — roughly $1,280.
Other measures included a full guarantee on loans of up to 2 million in Hong Kong dollars — more than $250,000 — for small and medium-sized businesses and government support for commercial utility payments.
Chan warned that the financial outlook for Hong Kong, already rough after the U.S.-China trade war and street protests in the city last year, would be tough in 2020. Hong Kong’s economy contracted by 1.2 percent last year, the first annual decline since 2009.
“Hong Kong has been intensely affected by the profound changes in the international political and economic landscape,” Chan said. “Meanwhile, we had an extraordinary year with the occurrence of local social incidents.”
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, is facing historically low popularity ratings over perceptions that she prioritizes the needs of Beijing and the Chinese Communist Party over those of Hong Kong residents. Authorities are likely hoping that the budget relief package will help quell the deep dissatisfaction and stave off further protests against the government.
“I believe that given the extraordinary challenges that our community is facing, this is a justifiable and effective measure,” Lam said. “For some people, the cash payout will help to make ends meet in their hour of need.”
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hong Kong reached 85 on Tuesday, with two known deaths from the outbreak so far.
China announces 406 new cases, 52 new deaths
HONG KONG — The Chinese government announced 406 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday morning, along with 52 deaths. As in line with a recent trend, all but five of the new cases were in Hubei province, the epicenter of the current outbreak; all of the deaths were in Hubei.
The numbers marked another dip in new cases, though health experts have cautioned against reading too much into the declining numbers, noting both the unpredictability of new outbreaks like this and the Chinese state’s opacity.
The new numbers mean that mainland China has seen a total of 78,064 infections and 2,715 deaths.