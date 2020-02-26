HONG KONG — In a bid to stem the financial damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong’s government has announced a number of measures to aid individuals and firms.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po revealed the measures in a speech on Wednesday, announcing that each adult permanent resident in the city would receive 10,000 in Hong Kong dollars as a hand out — roughly $1,280.

Other measures included a full guarantee on loans of up to 2 million in Hong Kong dollars — more than $250,000 — for small and medium-sized businesses and government support for commercial utility payments.

Chan warned that the financial outlook for Hong Kong, already rough after the U.S.-China trade war and street protests in the city last year, would be tough in 2020. Hong Kong’s economy contracted by 1.2 percent last year, the first annual decline since 2009.

“Hong Kong has been intensely affected by the profound changes in the international political and economic landscape,” Chan said. “Meanwhile, we had an extraordinary year with the occurrence of local social incidents.”

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, is facing historically low popularity ratings over perceptions that she prioritizes the needs of Beijing and the Chinese Communist Party over those of Hong Kong residents. Authorities are likely hoping that the budget relief package will help quell the deep dissatisfaction and stave off further protests against the government.

“I believe that given the extraordinary challenges that our community is facing, this is a justifiable and effective measure,” Lam said. “For some people, the cash payout will help to make ends meet in their hour of need.”