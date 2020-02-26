Asian financial markets extended losses Wednesday as the economic costs of the coronavirus outbreak spooked investors, though stocks for the most part avoided a repeat of the turmoil on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones industrial average posted its largest two-day percentage decline in two years.

Comparatively, losses on the main indexes in Tokyo (down 1 percent) and Hong Kong (down 0.8 percent) were modest, and expectations of output cuts bolstered oil futures. U.S. stock futures were also higher. But there was little sign that the epidemic was relenting, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of the “inevitable” spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

Although China announced a decline in new confirmed cases on Wednesday, numbers soared in South Korea to over 1,000 in total, with more widely expected in the coming days as the state attempts to test 200,000 people, and as cases continued to be discovered in Europe and the Middle East.

Here are the latest developments:

● Stocks were down Tuesday in Japan and Hong Kong, the major financial centers of Asia, with both the Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng indexes registering modest drops. This comes after the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 879 points Monday, worrying the Trump administration.

● Official numbers released by the Chinese government showed a decline in the number of new cases in mainland China, with 406 additional cases reported Wednesday morning, along with 52 deaths. All but five of the new cases and all of the new deaths were in Hubei province.

● South Korea reported 169 additional cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing up the national tally to 1,146. That number is widely expected to rise in coming days as the country begins the mass testing of more than 200,000 members of a messianic religious movement at the center of an outbreak in the city of Daegu.

● Hong Kong, already battered by months of political turmoil, announced handouts of about $1,280 to many residents in an effort to counter the outbreak’s economic toll. The city also said its economy shrank by 1.2 percent last year, the first annual decline since 2009.