What you need to know about coronavirus

The latest: The first coronavirus death outside of Asia was reported in France.

Americans aboard the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise liner off the coast of Japan were notified by they U.S. government that they would be evacuated, but will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine once back in the United States.

Here are the biggest questions surrounding coronavirus.

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus: The United States, Germany, Sri Lanka, France, Cambodia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Japan, Nepal, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Vietnam, Macao and South Korea have all confirmed cases of the infection.

What is coronavirus and how does it spread? Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses whose effects range from causing the common cold to triggering much more serious diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. Here’s what we know so far.