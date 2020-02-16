●U.S. State Department is preparing to evacuate 380 Americans from the stranded Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan as infections soar
●China reported 2,009 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a drop from previous two days, as the worldwide death toll rose to 1,669, with roughly 69,000 cases worldwide.
BEIJING — Confusion mounted Sunday over whether authorities in Cambodia, including U.S. Embassy officials, had allowed passengers infected by the coronavirus to disembark from the Westerdam cruise ship and depart for other cities and countries, including Malaysia.
An 83-year-old American passenger on the cruise liner tested positive for the coronavirus after she landed in Kuala Lumpur despite being screened earlier by Cambodian health officials, Malaysian health authorities said Saturday.
If confirmed, the unexpected new test result could upend a basic assumption by several governments that the ship was virus-free and that passengers could be greeted at close proximity without protective gear and allowed to travel.
As U.S. plans evacuations for American travelers on cruise ship in Japan, a passenger from another ship turns up with coronavirus
The American woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was among hundreds of relieved passengers who were let off the Westerdam on Friday and welcomed and embraced by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has downplayed the epidemic’s threat and described the decision to bring them onshore as an act of humanitarian goodwill.
The U.S. ambassador, W. Patrick Murphy, also brought his family onboard the cruise ship and posed for pictures on Saturday with American passengers. Murphy and other passengers did not appear to be wearing a mask in photos shared on the embassy’s Twitter account.
Cambodia’s government and Holland America, the cruise operator, have asked Malaysian authorities to conduct another test to confirm the positive finding.
On Saturday, Cambodia’s health minister issued a public statement urging the public to “not be overly afraid” but to take protective measures. On Saturday night, charter flights that were originally scheduled to take Westerdam passengers to Kuala Lumpur were canceled by Malaysian authorities.
As of Sunday, authorities worldwide have tallied roughly 69,000 cases of covid-19 and 1,669 deaths. The overwhelming majority of infections remain in mainland China, which reported 2,009 new cases on Saturday.
The Westerdam was believed to have no infections onboard among the 2,200 crew and passengers who were stranded at sea for weeks as countries rejected their entry.
Health experts have warned that the coronavirus is difficult to contain precisely because symptoms are often mild and the coronavirus could replicate inside the human body and infect others for more than two weeks before showing symptoms at all.
The U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh said Cambodian officials individually screened all disembarking passengers for fever with the help of embassy staff this week, and any passenger who reported feeling ill had received lab tests, all of which returned negative. The tests were processed by a lab trusted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Embassy said.
Disembarkation, which was set to continue over the weekend, was halted Sunday, according to Cambodian journalists at the scene.
The Westerdam and another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess in Japan, are posing logistical and public health challenges for governments as they try to contain the spread of the disease known as covid-19 and repatriate citizens.
The United States prepared to evacuate American citizens from the Diamond Princess on Sunday as the number of coronavirus diagnoses continued to rise sharply among the 3,700 passengers and crew originally onboard.
Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said early Sunday that the quarantined ship floating near Tokyo now has 355 confirmed cases, or about 30 percent of the 1,219 people who have been tested so far. That represents one of the highest infection rates in the world.
Three Israelis on board have been found positive for the virus, according to the Israeli Health Ministry, but their condition is mild and they are now in a hospital in Japan. The ministry added that an expert physician has been sent to liaise with Japanese health officials.
The U.S. government-chartered flights comes days after public health experts warned that time spent on the Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined since Feb. 5, increases the risk of coronavirus exposure and Japanese authorities began letting some passengers disembark to complete their quarantine on land.
Two charter flights are scheduled to depart from Japan Sunday evening and bring roughly 380 evacuated Americans from the Diamond Princess to military bases in Texas and California, where they will be quarantined and monitored for an additional 14 days.
Canada and Hong Kong announced Sunday they would also arrange charter flights.
Ruth Eglash in Jerusalem has contributed to this report.