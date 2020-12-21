William Chua and his family have been selling roast pigs to Filipinos for 39 years, and typically they prosper in December thanks to the frenzy of hog-eating. But in this most abnormal of holiday seasons, they are not expecting to turn a profit.

"We are just hoping to break even — to just survive," Chua said, as the takeout line at his restaurant in La Loma, a Metro Manila neighborhood known as the capital of lechon, petered out on a recent afternoon.

The coronavirus pandemic, back-to-back storm disasters and one of the world's longest lockdowns have dampened festive spirits in this overwhelmingly Catholic nation. With the country reeling from a deep recession and high unemployment, Chua said lechon — which starts at about $125 but can be double that — is a luxury out of reach for many Filipinos.

"It's not practical, given the hardship of life lately — especially now that people lost jobs," he said.

The belt-tightening is a double whammy for purveyors like Chua. Pig sales were already down after an outbreak of African swine flu last year. Then the coronavirus pandemic plunged even more businesses in La Loma into precarity.

Chua said his restaurant, Ping Ping's Native Lechon, has gone from peak weekly sales of 300 pigs in 2018 to about a third of that. He is managing the drop in demand for whole pigs by advertising meat by the kilogram and promoting other pork dishes.

'Embarrassing to celebrate'

The love of Christmas is so embedded in Filipino culture that halls are decked and carols are blasted in public spaces as early as September. The church begins holiday masses in mid-December. Early last month, Disney ran a commercial portraying a Filipino immigrant family celebrating the holiday.

But the pandemic is forcing changes in yuletide practices, besides meals.

Normally, crowds gather in churches for the novena masses, like the Misa de Gallo and Simbang Gabi, at dawn and in the evening. With social distancing measures in force, fewer attendees than usual are expected at these celebrations, though the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines has suggested holding masses in larger venues to comply with restrictions.

The Christmas Eve family feast known as noche buena, literally meaning "good night," is still likely to be celebrated but will be limited to the basic family, said Manuel Sapitula, a religious sociologist and seminarian at St. Vincent Seminary in Quezon City. Larger gatherings and clan reunions, usually held on Christmas Day, will have to wait.

President Rodrigo Duterte has urged people to "hold out a little longer," promising "light at the end of the tunnel."

"This is one Christmas, the only Christmas maybe, that the government will interfere in your private affairs," he said Dec. 8.

The holiday is bittersweet for families of overseas migrant workers affected by job losses or travel restrictions. There are at least 2 million Filipinos working abroad every year, in fields from domestic work to construction and health care.

For Ednalyn Solis-Cortez, whose husband, Nestor, teaches music in Singapore, the family is used to spending the holidays apart. Solis-Cortez, who is planning a simple celebration, said she hopes to teach her 4-year-old son the importance of giving. During a video call this month with his father, Solis-Cortez's son Zachary showed off his spelling skills and a loose tooth before ending the chat with a prayer.

"To be honest, with all the tragedies [this year], it's embarrassing to celebrate excessively," said Solis-Cortez, who lives in Bulacan, north of Manila. "We need to celebrate Christmas as what it is, and not because of the food on the table . . . I think it's better to give than have a lot of sumptuous food."

Counting blessings

At the St. Arnold Janssen Kalinga Center in Manila, which manages a cleaning and feeding program for the homeless, volunteers are doing just that.

On a recent day, volunteer Jeffrey Cudilla was stirring a giant pot of tomato pork stew, helping to distribute meals to more than 1,000 people. With the center's help, he is spending the holiday with a roof over his head for the first time in years. Until recently, he and his six children were among Metro Manila's 4 million homeless.

"When there would be a typhoon, we'd be soaked like chickens," Cudilla recalled, holding back tears. "I would cover my kids with sacks and we'd huddle in a corner."

Cudilla said his Christmas wish is to find a stable job to support his family. Since he can't give them presents, their gift to each other this year is simply their presence.

Christmas resonates with Filipinos because of its concepts of blessings and gift-giving, said Sapitula, the sociologist. But this year, many are in "survival mode."

"Blessings now will be, 'We're still here . . . We're still together, even if life is hard,' " he said. "Now we don't have enough — but we're still here."

At the end of a rough year, others would like to reward themselves, at least a little. For Mike Lazaro, who runs a microfinance company with about a dozen employees, the office Christmas get-together will be significantly stripped down. Family invitations and karaoke are canceled.

But they still plan to have lechon, the highlight of the party menu. This time, they are following protocols like social distancing, no sharing of utensils and holding the event outdoors.

Lazaro said he considers the hog roast a special treat to thank his employees.