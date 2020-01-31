●The travel advisory was soon followed by Japan, which has urged citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to China altogether, rather than just Hubei province where the virus originated

●The World Health Organization has declared the virus a global public health emergency, which requires states to ramp up responses to the outbreak

●China’s Foreign Ministry says it is preparing charter flights to bring Wuhan residents overseas back to the city, citing “practical difficulties” encountered especially overseas

●In Hong Kong, the number of confirmed cases rose to 12, as residents faced shortages of surgical masks and other supplies

HONG KONG — The State Department late Thursday issued a travel advisory urging Americans not to visit China, the highest level of caution that is in place against only a handful of countries including Iraq and Afghanistan, as the numbers of those infected by the deadly coronavirus continued to soar.

The travel advisory, analysts say, represents a strong reaction from the United States amid rivalry with China and pressure from the Trump administration for businesses to shift production back home. The step is likely to have substantial implications for the Chinese economy, even though the warning is not mandatory for travelers to observe, and has already been followed by similar appeals from Japan to its citizens to defer travel to China.

The number of infected people in China has been rising substantially — increasing tenfold in just a week to almost 10,000, according to official statistics. That is more than the worldwide total of those infected by severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which devastated China and parts of Asia in 2003. The country has over 15,000 suspected cases, with 213 recorded deaths.

The U.S. government is arranging more flights next week to evacuate Americans from Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and the epicenter of the outbreak.

But James Zimmerman, partner in the Beijing office of law firm Perkins Coie LLP and former chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, said in light of the ongoing departure arrangement, the State Department’s travel warning appeared “extreme.”

It is “premature and suspect, and overreacting at best,” he said. “The advisory is a clear reflection of how fear and a lack of trustworthy information can be an insidious combination.”

The travel advisory followed the World Health Organization’s declaration of the outbreak as a global health emergency. The move put China under pressure to implement measures that could control the spread of the pathogen, beyond the travel restrictions already in place, and to be more transparent on all of its cases.

In a tweet, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted the WHO advisory as the basis for the increased travel advisory. The advisory adds that Americans currently in China “should consider departing using commercial means,” and that all government staff should defer nonessential travel to the country.

Already, the fallout has been significant for Chinese travelers globally. Almost 50 airlines have suspended flights to the country and major companies have urged their staff to stay away. From Italy to the Philippines, hotels and ports have been turning away Chinese citizens — rather than those just from Hubei province — over fears that they may be infected.

India on Friday was preparing to evacuate its nationals in Wuhan via plane. Over 350 names featured on a list drawn up by officials. Instructions sent to Indians by the embassy in Beijing noted that they would only be allowed to board after a medical evaluation by both Chinese and Indian officials.

India has so far confirmed one case of coronavirus of a female student who had recently returned from Wuhan.

Chinese authorities, meanwhile, are preparing to send charter flights abroad to repatriate citizens from Wuhan who had left China before travel advisories were in place, citing “practical difficulties” they have encountered abroad.

In announcing the health emergency in Geneva on Thursday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised China for the speed with which it identified the virus and sequenced its genome, calling the action “impressive and beyond words” and congratulating the country for its “extraordinary measures” to control the outbreak.

Yet, cracks have appeared within China’s tightly controlled public sphere. On social media, citizens — fearful, bored and confined indoors — have criticized the Communist Party’s response. In a post on the microblogging site Weibo on the WHO’s declaration, one user responded by questioning why hospitals in Wuhan had run out of supplies, and asked why the Chinese government had not announced the disease when officials discovered it back in December.

“I have donated money for the front-line medical staff in Wuhan, but not to those corrupted officials with black hearts!” the user wrote.



Other users criticized what they saw as an opportunity for the West to further weaken China amid increasing strategic rivalry and a trade dispute with the United States.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, speaking on Fox Business on Thursday, said the coronavirus could “help” to bring jobs to the United States because companies would be moving operations away from impacted areas.

“I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America, some to [the] U.S., probably some to Mexico as well,” Ross said.