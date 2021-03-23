The BioNTech vaccine is distributed in Hong Kong and Macao by Fosun Pharma, a Shanghai-based pharmaceutical company, rather than Pfizer, its distributor in the United States. The vaccine needs two doses to be effective and must be kept in a cold storage facility. More than 150,000 people in Hong Kong have received a first shot of the BioNTech vaccine, while about 250,000 have received a vaccine made by China’s Sinovac.

On Wednesday morning, residents who showed up at vaccination centers to receive their first dose of the BioNTech vaccine were turned away and told that all vaccinations were paused for the day, without explanation. Hours later, the Hong Kong government said in a statement that it received written notification from Fosun about a “packaging flaw related to the closure of the medicine bottle,” stressing that Fosun and BioNTech had found no evidence of a safety risk.

“For caution, we are suspending the vaccination” of that batch as well as a second batch sealed in storage, the statement said.

Hong Kong officials will hold an emergency meeting with Fosun later Wednesday, the statement added.

Mass inoculation against the coronavirus is crucial for both cities to reopen their economies. Macao, a gambling hub, is highly dependent on tourism, as is Hong Kong, an international financial center. Both have strict quarantine protocols, and Hong Kong has barred nonresidents from entering the territory. Authorities say high vaccine uptake is needed to allow Hong Kong to reopen its borders.