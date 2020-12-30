The company said the two-shot vaccine proved “safe” and that those who received it produced a high level of antibodies against the virus.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge globally, a massive emergency vaccination drive is underway with drug developers and governments racing to get their vaccines approved. On Wednesday, the British government said its regulator had approved a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.

The Sinopharm vaccine appears to be less effective than those developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which have shown an efficacy rate of 95 percent. The rate announced by Sinopharm is also lower than the 86 percent efficacy reported by officials in the United Arab Emirates after clinical trials of the vaccine conducted there.

The development bolsters China’s public health diplomacy drive. China has held up its vaccines as a key part of its partnerships with developing countries, many of which have struggled to buy supplies of other newly released vaccines.

“China’s attention is not on ‘vaccine race,’ let alone so-called ‘vaccine diplomacy,’ but on the common interests of all humanity,” the state-run Global Times said in a Dec. 14 editorial.

The Sinopharm vaccine uses an inactivated version of the virus to trigger an immune response, unlike the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna that use new technology. It does not need to be frozen, making for easier storage and distribution.

Sinopharm has another vaccine in late-stage trials. Despite the lack of regulatory approval, its vaccines have already been used on hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens under an emergency use program for high-risk groups since July.

Officials plan to vaccinate 50 million people in the country by the middle of next month, before the Lunar Near Year holiday when millions crisscross the country.