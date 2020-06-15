The Yangcheng Evening News, a state-owned newspaper in Guangzhou city, reported Saturday that Gilespie had been caught with 7.5 kilograms (16.5 pounds) of methamphetamine in his checked baggage in December 2013 for a flight departing from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.
This story was first published on June 13, 2020. It was updated on June 15, 2020, to correct the spelling of the man’s name to Karm Gilespie, not Cam Gillespie.
