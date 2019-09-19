

A Tokyo Electric Power Co. staff member measured radiation levels around the storage tanks of contaminated water at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on July 27, 2018. (Kimimasa Mayama/AFP/Getty Images)

A Japanese court on Thursday found three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Co. not guilty of professional negligence over the 2011 tsunami-induced reactor meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Former Tepco chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 79, and two former colleagues had been accused of failing to take adequate precautions to safeguard the plant against the magnitude-9 earthquake and tsunami that struck the region on March 11, 2011. The disaster crippled the plant and resulted in the spread of radioactive contamination across a swath of northern Japan.

The trial at Tokyo’s District Court marked the only criminal proceedings resulting from the nuclear explosions and meltdown that forced the evacuation of more than 165,000 people. Tens of thousands are still prevented from returning due to lingering contamination.

The court also found the trio not guilty of causing the deaths of 44 elderly patients who were forcibly evacuated from local hospitals.

Scientists had warned in advance that there was a significant risk of an earthquake and tsunami along Japan’s northeast coast, putting the plant at risk, but the three men argued they couldn’t have predicted a massive tsunami. Japan’s government shut down the country’s nuclear reactors following the disaster and imposed new safety rules, but in recent years Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reopened some plants and pushed to restart more, partly to reduce Japan’s reliance on fossil fuels.

There was anger at the verdict outside the courtroom, where former residents of the area and activists had gathered.

Greenpeace condemned the court’s decision, arguing Japan’s legal system had failed to stand up for the rights of people affected by the meltdown.



An abandoned restaurant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, on Jan. 24, 2019. Reconstruction and cleanup of the areas affected by the 2011 tsunami and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident continue eight years later. (Shiho Fukada/For The Washington Post)

“A guilty verdict would have been a devastating blow not just to Tepco but the Abe government and the Japanese nuclear industry. It is therefore perhaps not a surprise that the court has failed to rule based on the evidence,” said Shaun Burnie, senior nuclear specialist at Greenpeace, in a statement. “More than eight years after the start of this catastrophe, Tepco and the government are still avoiding being held to full account for their decades of ignoring the science of nuclear risks.”

The court heard evidence that Tepco executives ignored warnings that the Fukushima Daiichi plant might be susceptible to earthquake and tsunami danger and failed to invest in measures that might have prevented the catastrophe, such as raising the height of the sea wall protecting the plant and installing additional emergency generators, delaying action for cost reasons.

The power utility was warned that there was a 20 percent chance that an earthquake greater than magnitude-8 would trigger a tsunami higher than the sea wall that shielded the plant.

The tsunami that followed the earthquake flooded the plant and knocked out the electric power that cooled the reactors, causing multiple explosions and reactor meltdowns.

