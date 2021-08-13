The WHO and China publicly split over the direction of the coronavirus origins investigation last month, unraveling the tense cooperation they had maintained for more than a year. In a July news conference, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus criticized China for withholding raw data from overseas experts. Beijing fired back that the WHO showed a “disrespect toward common sense” in its recommendation to further investigate Wuhan research labs, and said it would not cooperate.