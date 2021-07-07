The result was striking enough for the WHO to request retesting by a different laboratory, in the Netherlands. That retesting process is now complete, but the lab declined to provide details, and the WHO referred the matter back to the original Italian researchers. An author of the original study, Giovanni Apolone, the scientific director of the National Cancer Institute of Milan, indicated there was some disagreement about how to interpret the retest results, and said that his team was working on a new paper — one the Netherlands researchers “won’t be signing.”