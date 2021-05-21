For a while, it worked. After weathering a surge last spring, Singapore was virtually virus-free for much of the past year. Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, has killed 32 people in this country of 6 million. As hospitals in Brazil, Britain and the United States ran out of beds and oxygen, Singaporeans were free to visit movie theaters, food courts and malls. Last month, Bloomberg News crowned the city-state the best place to be during the pandemic.