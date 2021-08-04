When these restrictions were eased to 14 days — then to seven if one was fully vaccinated and could produce an antibody test — I booked my flights, dusted off my passport, renewed my visas and rushed to obtain the necessary tests. I had a two-day window to get the serology test, which had to be done only by a locally accredited lab, to qualify for reduced quarantine. Two vials of blood and a negative coronavirus test later, I was headed to Britain to see my family for the first time in 17 months and meet my newborn nephew.