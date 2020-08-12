The crane fell on houses next to the construction site, killing the victims. No one involved in the construction work was hurt, he said.
Poipet, a major trading post, is a boom town with many casinos patronized by foreigners, including many from Thailand. It has a reputation as a “sin city.”
In recent years, a fast-growing economy fueled a construction spree in Cambodia. But the building boom has suffered from a number of fatal accidents, the result of shoddy construction practices and poor enforcement of safety standards.
In January, at least 36 people were killed in the collapse of a building under construction in the southern city of Kep, with 23 others rescued alive. Women and children were among the victims, since it is not unusual in Southeast Asia for the families of construction workers to live at the work site.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.