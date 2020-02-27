As India’s capital reels from an outbreak of communal violence that has left more than 30 people dead and 200 injured, criticism of the response by law enforcement authorities is growing.

Witnesses say police were unwilling or unable to control the mobs and in some instances may have participated in the worst riots in Delhi in decades.

At least one police officer is among those killed in the violence. The Delhi Police have rejected accusations that their response was slow or inadequate and denied allegations that officers encouraged rioters and beat residents.

By Thursday, the violence in neighborhoods of northeastern Delhi had subsided. Television channels showed a senior police officer walking the streets of one riot-hit area wearing riot gear and a helmet, urging people to come out of their homes and return to daily life.

The violence came after months of protests over a controversial citizenship law enacted by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The law has intensified fears among India’s 200 million Muslims that Modi’s goal is to marginalize them and turn India into a Hindu nation.

Critics say the law, which excludes Muslims from a fast-track to citizenship, runs counter to India’s secular ethos. Supporters of the law say it helps persecuted religious minorities from nearby countries. Members of Modi’s party have vilified the protesters, likening them to traitors and criminals.

This week, those tensions boiled over, triggered by a politician in Modi’s party who threatened to remove protesters holding a sit-in in northeastern Delhi. Clashes broke out late Sunday and devolved into deadly violence throughout Monday and Tuesday, including during President Trump’s 36-hour visit to the city.

On Thursday, the State Department extended its sympathies to the families of the dead and injured. “We urge all parties to maintain peace, refrain from violence, and respect the right of peaceful assembly,” it said in a statement.

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said the reports of attacks on Muslim homes, businesses and places of worship were “greatly disturbing.” It urged Indian authorities to “take serious efforts to protect Muslims and others targeted by mob violence.”

A senior judge in Delhi castigated the city’s police on Wednesday for failing to take steps to arrest rioters or those inciting violence through hate speech.

“How many more lives have to be lost, how much property has to be destroyed?” asked Justice S. Muralidhar, expressing “anguish” at the situation, reported Bar & Bench, an Indian legal publication. Hours later, the government issued an order to transfer the judge, which lawyers described as highly unusual.