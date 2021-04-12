Cyclone Seroja made landfall as a category three storm at about 8 p.m. local time on Sunday between the towns of Kalbarri and Gregory. Cyclones of such intensity rarely travel this far south in Australia, and towns outside the cyclone belt are not usually built to withstand the devastating conditions.

“The enormity of what we faced was very apparent … Some of the older buildings didn’t stand up very well but even some of the modern buildings, they just couldn’t hold it,” Steve Cable, a resident and Kalbarri State Emergency Service chief, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “Large trees with quite substantial limbs just snapped off like carrots.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The cyclone weakened as it moved inland, and has since been downgraded to a tropical low. There were no reports of deaths or serious injuries.

The same cyclone wreaked havoc in remote islands of eastern Indonesia and Timor-Leste early last week, where it brought strong winds and heavy rains that triggered flash floods and landslides.

Indonesia’s disaster agency said 138 people were killed, with dozens more missing and thousands evacuated. The storm then headed for Australia.

Most tropical cyclones that make landfall in Western Australia do so in the state’s north, where parts of the coast jut out into the Indian Ocean. But it’s not unprecedented for them to venture as far south as Kalbarri.

Jonathan Nott, a geography professor at James Cook University who uses data to reconstruct long-term natural records of extreme events, said cyclones of Seroja’s intensity, or higher, have crossed the coast in the Kalbarri region only 26 times in the last 5,000 years. These occurrences could become more common with climate change, however.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Climate change is likely to mean disasters such as Cyclone Seroja will become more intense, and will be seen further south in Australia more often,” Nott said. “In this regard, Seroja may be a timely wake-up call.”