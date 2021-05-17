Cyclone Tauktae, named for the harmless gecko lizard, pummeled coastal stretches along hundreds of miles, with driving rains and winds up to 90 miles per hour. News footage from Mumbai, the seaside financial capital of 20 million, showed waves leaping over urban sea walls and makeshift tented vaccine centers blown away in the gusts. By late afternoon, the heavy weather had subsided.
Around 9 p.m., the cyclone made landfall in Gujarat state farther up the coast. Officials in Gujarat said they expected a late-night surge when the ocean tide peaked and that the cyclone was the most severe they had experienced since 1998.
A senior official in Diu, an island off the Gujarat coast where the storm first struck, said that 1,200 people had been moved from low-lying areas and that extra oxygen had been brought to keep hospitalized covid-19 patients on life support. Reached by phone at 10 p.m., the official, Saloni Rai, said winds had already reached 80 miles per hour.
National Disaster Response Force officials said they had made intensive preparations, such as placing emergency teams along major roads to clear fallen trees and ensure oxygen tankers could get through. Other teams stood on foot along beaches, holding emergency equipment. Coastal train service was suspended, and airports were shut.
“There will be trees uprooted and houses lost, but we will take it in stride. It is critically important that no lives are lost. We will do our best to ensure that,” S.N. Pradhan, director general of the response force, told a national news channel.
Despite such efforts, the cyclone’s arrival placed a heavy additional burden on the country as it struggled to gain control of the coronavirus spread and save the lives of seriously ill patients. The number of infected cases has slowed slightly, but it remains the highest in the world, with 2.4 million cases reported in the past week. The death toll also remains at record levels, with 28,000 new deaths in the past week.
Vaccination campaigns were suspended in communities up and down the coast, and the southern states of Kerala and Goa, both hit by the cyclone Sunday, have already suffered from particularly difficult problems in combating the pandemic.
Both states have low rates of patients recovering from covid-19, and Goa has the highest rate of covid deaths per capita in the country. Also in Goa last week, more than 70 covid patients died for lack of treatment in the main government hospital, according to NDTV, citing former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai.
Taniya Dutta contributed to this report.